International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/musk-says-spacex-placed-more-active-satellites-in-orbit-than-rest-of-earth-combined-1102459784.html
Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'
Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that SpaceX had more active satellites in Earth's orbit than "the rest of Earth... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T12:23+0000
2022-10-20T12:23+0000
americas
starlink
elon musk
spacex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081890004_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_1f21136ba1a68694ab09d87a8ea16060.jpg
Musk commented on the news published by the Teslarati portal, which says that SpaceX is preparing for the 30th launch of Starlink satellites in 2022.On Wednesday, the company said that the launch of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 54 Starlink satellites is scheduled for October 20 in Florida.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081890004_374:0:2625:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_08b10a9d5cd53c509efac45bd0095a6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
starlink, elon musk, spacex
starlink, elon musk, spacex

Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'

12:23 GMT 20.10.2022
© Flickr/Official SpaceX PhotosStarlink Mission
Starlink Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
© Flickr/Official SpaceX Photos
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that SpaceX had more active satellites in Earth's orbit than "the rest of Earth combined."
Musk commented on the news published by the Teslarati portal, which says that SpaceX is preparing for the 30th launch of Starlink satellites in 2022.

"SpaceX has more active satellites in orbit than rest of Earth combined, tracking to double rest of Earth soon," Musk said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the company said that the launch of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 54 Starlink satellites is scheduled for October 20 in Florida.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала