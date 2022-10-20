https://sputniknews.com/20221020/musk-says-spacex-placed-more-active-satellites-in-orbit-than-rest-of-earth-combined-1102459784.html

Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'

Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that SpaceX had more active satellites in Earth's orbit than "the rest of Earth... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T12:23+0000

2022-10-20T12:23+0000

2022-10-20T12:23+0000

americas

starlink

elon musk

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1a/1081890004_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_1f21136ba1a68694ab09d87a8ea16060.jpg

Musk commented on the news published by the Teslarati portal, which says that SpaceX is preparing for the 30th launch of Starlink satellites in 2022.On Wednesday, the company said that the launch of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 54 Starlink satellites is scheduled for October 20 in Florida.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

starlink, elon musk, spacex