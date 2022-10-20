International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/moscow-open-for-dialogue-with-us-on-deescalation-and-arms-control-1102456056.html
Moscow Open for Dialogue With US on Deescalation and Arms Control
Moscow Open for Dialogue With US on Deescalation and Arms Control
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on deescalation anf arms control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T11:27+0000
2022-10-20T11:27+0000
russia
russia
us
maria zakharova
arms control
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_0:0:1357:764_1920x0_80_0_0_76a33939939af8beeab8bf6b82752526.jpg
Commenting on Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart's statement this week that the US is ready to quickly start talks on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, the diplomat said that such remarks are not supported by substantive appeals via working channels and only pursue propaganda purposes.The New START is a nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and the US, signed in 2010, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. The treaty was set to expire last year; however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and have prolonged it for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095694793_128:0:1183:791_1920x0_80_0_0_26cd8924c4fa1ef345557693e1de856d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, maria zakharova, arms control
russia, us, maria zakharova, arms control

Moscow Open for Dialogue With US on Deescalation and Arms Control

11:27 GMT 20.10.2022
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankLaunch of the Sarmat stationary intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region.
Launch of the Sarmat stationary intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on deescalation anf arms control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saidf on Thursday.

"At the same time, Russia is invariably required in the spirit of goodwill to demonstrate its readiness to resume cooperation with the United States ... In principle, we remain open to dialogue with Washington on deescalation, maintaining strategic stability and risk reduction measures, including using arms control tools, but this is possible only on the basis of equality and respect for the interests of our country," Zakharova told reporter.

Commenting on Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart's statement this week that the US is ready to quickly start talks on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, the diplomat said that such remarks are not supported by substantive appeals via working channels and only pursue propaganda purposes.
The New START is a nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and the US, signed in 2010, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. The treaty was set to expire last year; however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and have prolonged it for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала