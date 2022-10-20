https://sputniknews.com/20221020/moscow-open-for-dialogue-with-us-on-deescalation-and-arms-control-1102456056.html

Moscow Open for Dialogue With US on Deescalation and Arms Control

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on deescalation anf arms control, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Commenting on Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Arms Control Mallory Stewart's statement this week that the US is ready to quickly start talks on a new arms control framework to replace the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026, the diplomat said that such remarks are not supported by substantive appeals via working channels and only pursue propaganda purposes.The New START is a nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and the US, signed in 2010, which aims at halving the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers. The treaty was set to expire last year; however, Moscow and Washington managed to find common ground and have prolonged it for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms.

