Martial Law, Saudi Critic Imprisoned, US vs China, Meta Tanking

Martial Law, Saudi Critic Imprisoned, US vs China, Meta Tanking

Voters and journalists in the US are being targeted by authorities, as martial law is declared in Russian conflict zones.

2022-10-20

2022-10-20T08:13+0000

2022-10-20T08:13+0000

Martial Law, Saudi Critic Imprisoned, US vs China, Meta Tanking Voters and journalists in the US are being targeted by authorities, as martial law is declared in Russian conflict zones.

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the announcement of martial law in the Donbass, the situation in Kherson, Russia’s goals in Ukraine, and the sacking of a German security chief due to supposed Russian ties.Ibrahim Almadi, son of Saad Ibrahim Almadi, an American incarcerated in Saudi Arabia, discusses his father’s arrest, the risk of going public against the Saudi government, and how the US State Department has failed to respond to the jailing of an American citizen.Chris Garaffa, technologist and privacy expert and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast, discusses how Meta* (formerly known as Facebook) is losing money hand over fist, Mark Zuckerberg’s withdrawal from political life in this election cycle, and whether the Metaverse can be revived.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, discusses US discourse versus actions on China, appeals to China and Russia to block an intervention in Haiti, the disappearance of an ABC news producer after an FBI raid on his home, and the role government plays in social media content.Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and one of the country’s leading constitutional scholars, discusses the acquittal of Igor Danchenko, the long-term destructive effects of Russiagate, and Florida’s rounding up of ex-felons on dodgy voter fraud charges.The Misfits also discuss the departure of UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman after an alleged “national security breach” and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ appetite for scandal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia as extremist, terrorist organizations.

