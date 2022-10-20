https://sputniknews.com/20221020/its-a-marshmallow-world-astronomers-find-fluffy-exoplanet-with-density-of-sweet-treat-1102478799.html

It’s a Marshmallow World! Astronomers Find ‘Fluffy’ Exoplanet With Density of Sweet Treat

It’s a Marshmallow World! Astronomers Find ‘Fluffy’ Exoplanet With Density of Sweet Treat

A place as large as the universe is bound to have a near-infinite variety of combinations of matter, including what scientists are describing as an exoplanet... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

The scientists’ research, which was published in August in The Astronomical Journal, describes an exoplanet designated TOI-3757b that orbits extremely close to its parent star, a cool red dwarf about 580 light-years away."So far this has only been looked at with small samples from Doppler surveys, which typically have found giant planets further away from these red dwarf stars. Until now we have not had a large enough sample of planets to find close-in gas planets in a robust manner,” he added.However, this exoplanet is massive: even larger than Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. Due to its lower density, TOI-3757b is only about 85 times the mass of Earth, as compared to Jupiter, which is 318 times the mass of Earth.TOI-3757b zips around its parent star in just 3.15 Earth days, meaning it’s extremely hot there. Much too hot to be the proverbial candy land any human might want to visit. Instead, we’ll have to make do with the marshmallow world imagined in songs by The Rat Pack.

