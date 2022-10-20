https://sputniknews.com/20221020/indonesian-authorities-identify-some-syrups-with-chemicals-linked-child-kidney-injury---report-1102445947.html

Indonesian Authorities Identify Some Syrups With Chemicals Linked Child Kidney Injury - Report

Indonesian Authorities Identify Some Syrups With Chemicals Linked Child Kidney Injury - Report

Indonesia on Wednesday temporarily banned all medicine and cough syrups, following the death of nearly 99 children from acute kidney injury (AKI) this year... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T11:16+0000

2022-10-20T11:16+0000

2022-10-20T11:16+0000

world

indonesia

gambia

children

children

children

children

children

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/93/1078409339_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_461c4854828688d789c317fee8b08129.jpg

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi on Thursday said some chemical compounds had been found in a syrup, without revealing its name or the brand, media reported on Thursday.The news comes weeks after nearly 70 children were killed in Gambia, possibly after being treated with Indian-manufactured cough syrups.Following the scandal, the Indian Health Ministry confirmed that samples of all four Maiden Pharmaceuticals' products supplied to the African country were sent to a federal laboratory for examination.On Wednesday, Indonesia health official Muhammad Syahril Mansyur said that the authorities received 206 reported cases from 20 provinces with 99 deaths in this regard. Most of the children affected were under five.

indonesia

gambia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

indonesia, gambia, children, children, children, children, children