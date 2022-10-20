https://sputniknews.com/20221020/indian-sub-set-to-resume-operations-after-russian-refit-1102469590.html
Indian Sub Set to Resume Operations After Russian Refit
Indian Sub Set to Resume Operations After Russian Refit
The Indian Navy has 15 conventional diesel-electric submarines, including seven Russian kilo-class ships. The navy is facing many challenges in shoring up its... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T16:50+0000
2022-10-20T16:50+0000
2022-10-20T16:51+0000
submarine
kilo-class submarine
indian navy
nuclear submarines
china
pla
pakistan
indian ocean
russia
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102470406_387:0:2702:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_5bfa974c26e6ff4e32fbd4f1d79c847b.jpg
India’s diesel-electric INS Sindhuratna submarine will resume services from next March-April after the Russian Zvyozdochka shipyard completed the refit cum life certification of it, a Defense Ministry document has revealed.Besides enhancing the combat potential of the underwater vessel, the service life of the submarine was also extended by ten years to 35 following the repairs and upgrades. Now, the submarine is fitted with a Klub (Kalibr) land attack cruise missile.The Indian Navy has planned to bring the submarine from Zvyozdochka Shipyard in Severodvinsk to Mumbai by next March using a sealift vessel.The submarine will arrive at the Mumbai port via the Cape of Good Hope, a shipping route from the European coast of the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean passing through the southern tip of Africa. The navy said that the estimated transit time should not exceed 45 days.INS Sindhuratna is one of four kilo-class boats selected for medium refit under a $700 million deal signed between Zvezdochka and the Indian Navy in 2018.The repairs and upgrades of the INS Sindhuratna were completed amid the pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.The Indian Navy has seven kilo-class boats after it lost one, INS Sindhurakshak, to a massive explosion in the dock in August 2013 and decommissioned INS Sindhudhvaj in July this year.Another submarine, INS Sindhuvir, was handed over to the Myanmar Navy in 2020 as part of a bilateral defense collaboration.Besides the kilo-class submarines, the Indian Navy’s sub-surface fleet also includes four French Scorpene submarines, four German HDW submarines, and the indigenous nuclear ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant.As per the 30-year plan of the Indian Navy, India requires 18 conventional submarines and six nuclear-powered submarines for an effective deterrent against China and Pakistan.
china
indian ocean
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102470406_676:0:2412:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_114baee54002afe154601bb46f84f208.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
submarine, kilo-class submarine, indian navy, nuclear submarines, china, pla, pakistan, indian ocean, russia
submarine, kilo-class submarine, indian navy, nuclear submarines, china, pla, pakistan, indian ocean, russia
Indian Sub Set to Resume Operations After Russian Refit
16:50 GMT 20.10.2022 (Updated: 16:51 GMT 20.10.2022)
The Indian Navy has 15 conventional diesel-electric submarines, including seven Russian kilo-class ships. The navy is facing many challenges in shoring up its underwater capabilities amid the burgeoning power of competitors in the Indian Ocean.
India’s diesel-electric INS Sindhuratna submarine will resume services from next March-April after the Russian Zvyozdochka shipyard completed the refit cum life certification of it, a Defense Ministry document has revealed.
Besides enhancing the combat potential of the underwater vessel, the service life of the submarine was also extended by ten years to 35 following the repairs and upgrades. Now, the submarine
is fitted with a Klub (Kalibr) land attack cruise missile.
The Indian Navy has planned to bring the submarine from Zvyozdochka Shipyard in Severodvinsk to Mumbai by next March using a sealift vessel.
"Sea transportation of a kilo-class submarine from Severodvinsk, Russia, to Mumbai on a transport dock ship during the time period early Jan 23 to mid Feb 23," the navy document read.
The submarine will arrive at the Mumbai port via the Cape of Good Hope, a shipping route from the European coast of the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean passing through the southern tip of Africa. The navy said that the estimated transit time should not exceed 45 days.
INS Sindhuratna is one of four kilo-class boats selected for medium refit under a $700 million deal signed between Zvezdochka and the Indian Navy in 2018.
The repairs and upgrades of the INS Sindhuratna were completed amid the pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.
The Indian Navy has seven kilo-class boats after it lost one, INS Sindhurakshak, to a massive explosion in the dock in August 2013 and decommissioned INS Sindhudhvaj in July this year.
Another submarine, INS Sindhuvir, was handed over to the Myanmar Navy in 2020 as part of a bilateral defense collaboration.
Besides the kilo-class submarines, the Indian Navy’s sub-surface fleet also includes four French Scorpene submarines, four German HDW submarines, and the indigenous nuclear ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant.
As per the 30-year plan of the Indian Navy, India requires 18 conventional submarines and six nuclear-powered submarines for an effective deterrent against China and Pakistan.