Indian States Put on High Alert Due to Cyclone Sitrang, Evacuation Efforts Intensified
Indian States Put on High Alert Due to Cyclone Sitrang, Evacuation Efforts Intensified
The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, and other departments are on standby mode to ensure the safe evacuation of the people. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea, and area residents have been advised to avoid the beach.
As cyclone Sitrang is hovering over the Bay of Bengal and expected to make landfall on October 23-24, the state governments of India's West Bengal and Odisha have ramped up preparations for the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas.The cyclone is expected to cause rainfall in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha district and other states, including Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, as well as some interior parts of Odisha.Local authorities have said Sitrang could be life-threatening for the seaside villagers, who have been urged to leave for safer places. Rains In Bengaluru On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (a possibility of isolated heavy rains of below 64.5 mm) for Bengaluru city until 23 October. On Wednesday evening, heavy rains battered this famous tech city.Most of the roads were seen heavily waterlogged. A wall also collapsed in Seshadripuram area, damaging four cars and two motorbikes.
Indian States Put on High Alert Due to Cyclone Sitrang, Evacuation Efforts Intensified

08:52 GMT 20.10.2022
The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, and other departments are on standby mode to ensure the safe evacuation of the people. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea, and area residents have been advised to avoid the beach.
As cyclone Sitrang is hovering over the Bay of Bengal and expected to make landfall on October 23-24, the state governments of India's West Bengal and Odisha have ramped up preparations for the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas.
The cyclone is expected to cause rainfall in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha district and other states, including Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, as well as some interior parts of Odisha.
Local authorities have said Sitrang could be life-threatening for the seaside villagers, who have been urged to leave for safer places.

"While it is too early to predict the impact of the cyclone, there are fears that it could threaten thousands of people in coastal Odisha,” Kanhu Charan Dhir, Additional District Magistrate of Paradip, a major seaport city in Odisha, told reporters.

Rains In Bengaluru

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (a possibility of isolated heavy rains of below 64.5 mm) for Bengaluru city until 23 October. On Wednesday evening, heavy rains battered this famous tech city.
Most of the roads were seen heavily waterlogged.
A wall also collapsed in Seshadripuram area, damaging four cars and two motorbikes.
