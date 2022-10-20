https://sputniknews.com/20221020/indian-states-put-on-high-alert-due-to-cyclone-sitrang-evacuation-efforts-intensified-1102439786.html

Indian States Put on High Alert Due to Cyclone Sitrang, Evacuation Efforts Intensified

Indian States Put on High Alert Due to Cyclone Sitrang, Evacuation Efforts Intensified

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, and other departments are on standby mode to ensure the safe evacuation of the people.

As cyclone Sitrang is hovering over the Bay of Bengal and expected to make landfall on October 23-24, the state governments of India's West Bengal and Odisha have ramped up preparations for the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas.The cyclone is expected to cause rainfall in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha district and other states, including Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, as well as some interior parts of Odisha.Local authorities have said Sitrang could be life-threatening for the seaside villagers, who have been urged to leave for safer places. Rains In Bengaluru On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (a possibility of isolated heavy rains of below 64.5 mm) for Bengaluru city until 23 October. On Wednesday evening, heavy rains battered this famous tech city.Most of the roads were seen heavily waterlogged. A wall also collapsed in Seshadripuram area, damaging four cars and two motorbikes.

