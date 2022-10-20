https://sputniknews.com/20221020/explosion-at-firecracker-godown-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-leaves-four-dead-1102449231.html

Explosion at Firecracker Godown in India’s Madhya Pradesh Leaves Four Dead

Explosion at Firecracker Godown in India’s Madhya Pradesh Leaves Four Dead

Numerous incidents of blasts in factories and other places where firecrackers are made are reported every year in India. In July, five members of a family were... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-20T11:35+0000

2022-10-20T11:35+0000

2022-10-20T11:42+0000

india

madhya pradesh

explosion

firecrackers

diwali

diwali

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102456667_0:0:1257:707_1920x0_80_0_0_00dcc3409217067b46986198bdf54790.jpg

At least four people have been killed and seven others left critically wounded after an explosion occurred at a house where firecrackers were stored in its godown in the Morena district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.The blast was so massive that the house collapsed and several people are suspected to be buried under the debris. The tragic incident happened in Banmor Nagar area just days ahead of the Diwali festival.The district administration rushed the rescue teams to the spot to get the people out from the debris.According to media reports, three of the four deceased belonged to one family.Talking to the media about the incident, Morena district collector Bakki Kartikeyan said, “We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder explosion.”The official said that all of the injured are critical due to severe burn injuries.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

madhya pradesh, explosion, firecrackers, diwali, diwali, accident