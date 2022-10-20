https://sputniknews.com/20221020/explosion-at-firecracker-godown-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-leaves-four-dead-1102449231.html
Explosion at Firecracker Godown in India’s Madhya Pradesh Leaves Four Dead
At least four people have been killed and seven others left critically wounded after an explosion occurred at a house where firecrackers were stored in its godown in the Morena district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.The blast was so massive that the house collapsed and several people are suspected to be buried under the debris. The tragic incident happened in Banmor Nagar area just days ahead of the Diwali festival.The district administration rushed the rescue teams to the spot to get the people out from the debris.According to media reports, three of the four deceased belonged to one family.Talking to the media about the incident, Morena district collector Bakki Kartikeyan said, “We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder explosion.”The official said that all of the injured are critical due to severe burn injuries.
madhya pradesh, explosion, firecrackers, diwali, accident
Explosion at Firecracker Godown in India’s Madhya Pradesh Leaves Four Dead
11:35 GMT 20.10.2022 (Updated: 11:42 GMT 20.10.2022)
Numerous incidents of blasts in factories and other places where firecrackers are made are reported every year in India. In July, five members of a family were killed while six others suffered injuries after a massive explosion at a house where firecrackers were made in Bihar.
