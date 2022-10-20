https://sputniknews.com/20221020/danchenko-acquitted-of-lying-to-the-fbi-about-the-russia-trump-collusion--1102091783.html
Danchenko Acquitted of Lying to the FBI about the Russia-Trump Collusion
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including Igor Danchenko’s trial ending on a “not guilty” verdict over making false statements to the FBI.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystMark Frost - Economist and ProfessorEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentatorIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Israel's refusal to send drones and other air defense systems to Ukraine with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by journalist, writer and political analyst Robert Inlakesh to talk about the clash between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and occupied West Bank. Why are Palestinians rising up in the occupied West Bank?Later in the hour, economist and professor Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about Biden’s response to OPEC+’s oil cut production by releasing 15 million barrels of oil.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator Ed Martin to discuss Igor Danchenko being acquitted, finding him not guilty of making false statements to the FBI about the Russia-Trump collusion probe.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political Analyst
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor
Ed Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Israel's refusal to send drones and other air defense systems to Ukraine with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by journalist, writer and political analyst Robert Inlakesh to talk about the clash between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and occupied West Bank. Why are Palestinians rising up in the occupied West Bank?
Later in the hour, economist and professor Mark Frost spoke to Fault Lines about Biden’s response to OPEC+’s oil cut production by releasing 15 million barrels of oil.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles and political commentator Ed Martin to discuss Igor Danchenko being acquitted, finding him not guilty of making false statements to the FBI about the Russia-Trump collusion probe.
