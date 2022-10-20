https://sputniknews.com/20221020/cristiano-ronaldo-faces-action-from-man-utd-manager-after-storming-off-tunnel-at-old-trafford-1102446107.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Action From Man Utd Manager After Storming Off Tunnel at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hinted at penalizing club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese stormed off the tunnel during his side's 2-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday night.Once again, Ronaldo didn't feature in United's match against the Spurs and had to spend the entire duration of the match on the bench. However, just when the game was about to end, Ronaldo was seen walking down the tunnel in the 89th minute. Media outlet Daily Mail went on to report that Ronaldo may have even left Old Trafford before the final whistle. In the post-match press conference, Ten Hag was asked if he'd given Ronaldo permission to exit the dugout, to which he replied: "I have seen him, but I didn't speak to him. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are celebrating this victory."Ronaldo's latest sulk also put the internet on fire with many former footballers slamming his move to exit the arena before full-time.England legend Gary Linekar called his behavior "unacceptable". Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said that he was "disappointed" with Ronaldo. Meanwhile, some fans dubbed his disappearing act as embarrassing, while others used phrases like 'unprofessional' and 'disrespectful' to describe his shenanigans."Cristiano Ronaldo is embarrassing and don't even bother coming at me. The greatest performance of Erik ten Hag's reign so far and he tries to make it about himself because United played levels better without trying to accommodate him. Again. Just becoming sad at this point," a United supporter said on Twitter.But this isn't the first time when Ronaldo has exited the stadium mid-match.In July, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Old Trafford after 45 minutes of play when he was substituted in a Red Devils friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

