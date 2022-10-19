https://sputniknews.com/20221019/us-makes-relatively-small-strategic-oil-reserve-draw-while-planning-more-releases-1102093042.html

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Releases

The SPR outflow for the week that ended on October 10 was about half of what the administration has typically drawn down for a week in a bid to flood the domestic market with crude supply and keep pump prices of gasoline low.The price of gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average price of below $4.President Joe Biden has been criticized by rival Republicans who have accused him of risking the nation's emergency oil reserves to try and appease voters and defend his Democrats' control of the House of Representatives and Senate.Biden has said alleviating the hardship of Americans suffering from the worst inflation in 40 years, contributed significantly by high energy prices, is his top priority.Since November 2021, more than 200 million barrels have left the nation's emergency oil stockpile, resulting in SPR balances standing at their lowest since 1984.Media reports said Biden was slated to announce later on Wednesday the release of a further 15 million barrels from the reserve.

