https://sputniknews.com/20221019/us-jury-convicts-killer-of-kristin-smart-more-than-25-years-after-her-disappearance-1102067193.html

US Jury Convicts Killer of Kristin Smart More Than 25 Years After Her Disappearance

US Jury Convicts Killer of Kristin Smart More Than 25 Years After Her Disappearance

In May 1996, a California Polytechnic State University student, 19-year-old Kristin Smart, returning from a student party at a university dormitory... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T12:42+0000

2022-10-19T12:42+0000

2022-10-19T12:42+0000

americas

us

murder

flores

disappearance

crime

sex crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102837/93/1028379318_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_875943a0b6ee77503f2d9ba3ed8803dd.jpg

On Tuesday, a jury in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, California convicted Paul Flores of murdering Kristin Smart, a California Polytechnic State University student who disappeared from a campus more than a quarter of a century ago. The jury also acquitted Flores’ father, Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping cover up the murder. Flores was one of Smart’s college classmates at the time, and accompanied her after an off-campus party. The convicted felon now faces 25 years to life in prison and will remain in custody. At the end of May 1996, Kristina Smart disappeared after an off-campus party. Smart’s body was never found and she was formally declared dead in 2002.Paul Flores was questioned immediately after Smart's disappearance as one of the last people to have seen her, as he volunteered to walk Smart to her dorm, since he lived next to her. However, he was nor arrested nor charged at the time.Only in 2020 did law enforcement carry out search warrants on properties linked to Paul Flores and his family. A year later, Paul was named the “prime suspect” in the case and Flores and his father were arrested.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/chicago-tenant-charged-with-murdering-landlord-hiding-remains-in-freezer-1101828805.html

americas

flores

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, murder, flores, disappearance, crime, sex crime