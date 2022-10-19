https://sputniknews.com/20221019/ukrainian-troops-will-not-be-allowed-to-enter-russias-kherson---regional-authorities-1102060848.html

Ukrainian Troops Will Not Be Allowed to Enter Russia's Kherson - Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the administration of the Russian Kherson Region, said that despite the West pushing Kiev to active... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo said the decision had been made to move the civilian population of the Berislav, Belozersky, Snigirevsky and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnieper."According to the information we have, the Ukro-Nazis, pushed by the West, will soon begin an offensive on the city of Kherson. Shelling of the city of Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson Region is not ruled out," Stremousov said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.In this regard, he said, the population living on the right-bank part of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region is strongly recommended to move to the left-bank part of the region or go to other subjects of the Russian Federation during the hostilities.On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin after referendums in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, after which he signed treaties with the new territories' heads on the admission of the regions to Russia. A few days later, Putin signed federal laws ratifying the admission of the territories to the Russian Federation.

