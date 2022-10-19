International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/uk-to-direct-profits-of-banks-energy-companies-to-stabilize-public-debt-reports-say-1102071449.html
UK to Direct Profits of Banks, Energy Companies to Stabilize Public Debt, Reports Say
UK to Direct Profits of Banks, Energy Companies to Stabilize Public Debt, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is planning to use profits of banks and oil and gas companies to stabilize the public debt of... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T09:31+0000
2022-10-19T09:31+0000
economy
uk
bank
public debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082332030_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee8c6719063e56568c48b9dafba616e.jpg
Hunt also plans to increase taxes and reduce public spending to improve the national debt situation, the newspaper added.On October 11, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the UK government needed to tighten fiscal policy and cut spending by more than 60 billion pounds ($66 billion) to stabilize the public debt.On Saturday, Hunt said that the authorities, in particular the defense ministry, have to prepare for spending cuts. He also refused to promise that the government would not abandon plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, as promised by Truss.In addition, on Monday, Hunt canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country’s economy, proposed by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0d/1082332030_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c629d0af17847de81a2f965c3837765.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, bank, public debt
uk, bank, public debt

UK to Direct Profits of Banks, Energy Companies to Stabilize Public Debt, Reports Say

09:31 GMT 19.10.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliA woman rests in the sunshine on the south bank of River Thames with the skyline of the financial district called 'the City' in the background, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
A woman rests in the sunshine on the south bank of River Thames with the skyline of the financial district called 'the City' in the background, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is planning to use profits of banks and oil and gas companies to stabilize the public debt of 40 billion pounds ($45 billion) after the failed economic policy of Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Hunt also plans to increase taxes and reduce public spending to improve the national debt situation, the newspaper added.
On October 11, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the UK government needed to tighten fiscal policy and cut spending by more than 60 billion pounds ($66 billion) to stabilize the public debt.
On Saturday, Hunt said that the authorities, in particular the defense ministry, have to prepare for spending cuts. He also refused to promise that the government would not abandon plans to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, as promised by Truss.
In addition, on Monday, Hunt canceled almost all measures of the controversial plan to support the country’s economy, proposed by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала