UK Home Secretary Condemns 'Guardian-Reading, Tofu-Eating Wokerati' For Road Protests Chaos
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamBritish barristers protest over pay
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
In recent months, activists of the Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion movements that advocate for the cessation of oil and gas production organized various protests that led to traffic disruptions in central London.
On Tuesday, UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman, slammed the "Guardian-reading, tofu-eating, wokerati" defending government's Public Order Bill in Parliament.
"Yes, I'm afraid, it's the Labour Party, it's the Lib Dems, it's the coalition of chaos, it's the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today," she said to MP’s during the third reading of the public order bill.
"tofu-eating wokerati"— Filippo Maria O di B 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇨🇭🇷🇺 (@Filippo60) October 19, 2022
😂😂😂👍
If only the The Right Honourable Suella Braverman could give more powers to the police so they can use their tasers and batons to remove these tofu-soya morons blocking our streets, highways, and bridges, that would be great.#tofueatingwokerati pic.twitter.com/G622Esy5aU
Braverman urged MP’s and peers to "do the right thing, respect the rights of the law abiding majority and support this bill".
Later, the lawmakers secured the bill by 283 votes to 234. It will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.
According to the Home Office, the proposed legislation will protect the access to essential goods and services as well as to key infrastructure. In addition, this bill provides for an introduction of criminal liability for interference in the operation of facilities such as oil refineries, airports, railways and printing presses. Such an offense will entail a penalty of up to 12 months in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
The bill also includes the introduction of criminal liability for other offenses common among eco-activists' manner of protesting.