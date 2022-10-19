https://sputniknews.com/20221019/secret-scripts-prepared-by-bbc-could-be-used-in-winter-blackouts-prompted-by-energy-crisis-1102060990.html

‘Secret Scripts’ Prepared by BBC Could Be Used in Winter Blackouts Prompted by Energy Crisis

Newly surfaced reports have indicated that secret scripts were written by BBC journalists as part of routine emergency planning in the event that energy shortages prompt rolling blackouts in the coming winter.The national broadcaster of the United Kingdom plays an integral role in helping to relay important information across the country, which is established in their governance framework: “If it appears to any UK government minister that an emergency has arisen, that minister may request that the BBC broadcast or otherwise distribute any announcement or other programme.”During a blackout, mobile phone networks, traffic lights, and internet access would be cut off. According to scripts seen first by the Guardian, the public would be advised to use car radios or battery-powered receivers to listen to the broadcasts, which would be aired on FM and long-wave frequencies, which use less power.One script warns people against contacting emergency personnel services with this message: “The emergency services are under extreme pressure. People are being advised not to contact them unless absolutely necessary.”According to the BBC, who released an informational report earlier this month outlining what would happen if Britain does require blackouts, gasoline shortages coupled with the potential for turbine-halting still winds, or the possibility of a particularly harsh cold snap are all possible scenarios figuring into the preparations.John Pettigrew, the chief executive for National Grid, said that in a worst-case scenario, there could be “rolling blackouts” during peak hours on “really, really cold” days in the middle of winter, when wind speeds are not strong enough to power turbines.Reports suggest that in the case of a blackout, Jacob-Rees-Mogg, the business secretary, would make a recommendation to King Charles III, who would then have to approve the measures before they were implemented.It is unclear at this time if the government, which often works with the BBC during emergency planning, played a part in writing the scripts, saying in a statement that “the government is confident that this is not a scenario we will face this winter.”In response to calls for vulnerable households, who may rely on electricity to power medical devices such as dialysis machines, to be prioritized in the case of outages, the Energy Networks Association said that people with elevated needs would know what to do. “[Outages] can occur from time-to-time during a typical year, including during severe weather, for regular maintenance or due to damage and other routine faults."However, hospitals with accident and emergency departments and major airports would be protected from the power outages.

