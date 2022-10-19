https://sputniknews.com/20221019/russias-plan-of-action-after-introduction-of-martial-law-in-new-regions-1102088868.html
Russia’s Plan of Action After Introduction of Martial Law in New Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the country's four new regions: the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see in detail how the plan of action has changed in these regions following the introduction of martial law.
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the country's four new regions: the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as in Kherson and Zaporozhye amid intensified shelling of civilian infrastructure by Ukrainian armed forces.
