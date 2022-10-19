https://sputniknews.com/20221019/russias-plan-of-action-after-introduction-of-martial-law-in-new-regions-1102088868.html

Russia’s Plan of Action After Introduction of Martial Law in New Regions

Russia’s Plan of Action After Introduction of Martial Law in New Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the country's four new regions: the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T16:16+0000

2022-10-19T16:16+0000

2022-10-19T16:16+0000

russia

infographic

martial law

donbass

kherson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102088702_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3dfdde2172b39f48b283e8b7bfa727.png

Check out Sputnik's infographic to see in detail how the plan of action has changed in these regions following the introduction of martial law.

donbass

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, martial law, инфографика, donbass, kherson