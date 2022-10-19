International
Russia Plans to Open New General Consulates Across World
Russia Plans to Open New General Consulates Across World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is going to open new general consulates in Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Deputy Foreign Minister... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russia Plans to Open New General Consulates Across World

15:50 GMT 19.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOVA man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
