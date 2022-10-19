https://sputniknews.com/20221019/putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1102021238.html

Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T11:46+0000

2022-10-19T11:46+0000

2022-10-19T11:46+0000

russia

vladimir putin

security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101679513_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_e7097386f6e9eed820b1ba9e2cf4a21c.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videoconference in Moscow on Wednesday, October 19. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members 2022-10-19T11:46+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, security council, видео