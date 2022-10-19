https://sputniknews.com/20221019/putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1102021238.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
russia
vladimir putin
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101679513_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_e7097386f6e9eed820b1ba9e2cf4a21c.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videoconference in Moscow on Wednesday, October 19. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101679513_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e50c83045afc6948025a98daa1678e.jpg
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, security council, видео
vladimir putin, security council, видео
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the operation.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videoconference in Moscow on Wednesday, October 19.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.