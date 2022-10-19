International
BREAKING: Putin Announces Martial Law in New Russian Territories Amid Kiev's Shelling
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1102021238.html
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
russia
vladimir putin
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101679513_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_e7097386f6e9eed820b1ba9e2cf4a21c.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videoconference in Moscow on Wednesday, October 19. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
2022-10-19T11:46+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101679513_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e50c83045afc6948025a98daa1678e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, security council, видео
vladimir putin, security council, видео

Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

11:46 GMT 19.10.2022
© Sputnik / Гавриил Григоров / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin at a virtual meeting of the Russian Security Council. Monday, October 10, 2022.
President Vladimir Putin at a virtual meeting of the Russian Security Council. Monday, October 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
© Sputnik / Гавриил Григоров
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council to discuss the progress of the operation.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via videoconference in Moscow on Wednesday, October 19.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала