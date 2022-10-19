https://sputniknews.com/20221019/peta-india-expert-opens-up-about-ban-of-chinese-made-kite-flying-thread-killing-humans-birds-1102087810.html
PETA India Expert Opens Up About Ban of Chinese-Made Kite-Flying Thread Killing Humans, Birds
PETA India Expert Opens Up About Ban of Chinese-Made Kite-Flying Thread Killing Humans, Birds
Popularly known as 'manja' in Hindi, cotton or nylon kite strings coated with glass or metal have been causing injuries and death to people, birds, and animals...
After PETA India's appeal, Chandigarh union territory has now banned the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of kite-flying strings causing injuries and death to scores of birds and commuters.

What Makes Kite-Flying Threat Dangerous?

The nylon kite-flying strings are often coated with abrasive materials such as glass and alloy metal, which poses a danger to the lives of humans, birds and animals.

Farhat Ul Ain, Advocacy Associate, PETA India told Sputnik, "Although the nylon kite flying strings are thought to be imported from China, it is manufactured and distributed in India. Glass-coated strings has infiltrated the markets nationwide and lead to immense injury to birds, humans, and the environment."

In August this year, a food delivery agent died after a kite-flying string became entangled in his bike's tyre and hurled him into oncoming traffic.

Earlier this year, a motorcyclist wearing a balaclava, a helmet with a visor, and gloves met with an accident and lost his life when a kite-flying string coated with powdered glass flew across his visor. In another case, a young man was severely injured after a glass powder-coated kite string cut his neck open. Numerous injuries related to manja have been making the headlines year after year.

Not just humans, but even birds and animals have been severely injured or killed due to the sharp strings.

The glass-coated kite flying strings have also caused large-scale damage to the environment and public infrastructure as well.

Campaign by PETA India

Amid the rising number of cases every year, despite directives by the state government on the ban of Chinese stings for kite flying, PETA India has been running a campaign across the country after which Haryana and Chandigarh issued an order for its prohibition.

Before the launch of the PETA India campaign, several other states had been working towards banning the Chinese glass-coated thread, with similar directives being issued in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura.

The directives only allow the use of cotton kite-flying thread without any coating. "As decreed by these (state) governments, kites may be flown only with cotton thread free of any materials designed to increase its sharpness or strength so as to protect the humans, animals and safeguard the environment of India," Farhat shared.
PETA India Expert Opens Up About Ban of Chinese-Made Kite-Flying Thread Killing Humans, Birds
Popularly known as 'manja' in Hindi, cotton or nylon kite strings coated with glass or metal have been causing injuries and death to people, birds, and animals every year. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is campaigning for state governments to ban it entirely.
After PETA India's appeal, Chandigarh union territory has now banned the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of kite-flying strings causing injuries and death to scores of birds and commuters.
What Makes Kite-Flying Threat Dangerous?
The nylon kite-flying strings are often coated with abrasive materials such as glass and alloy metal, which poses a danger to the lives of humans, birds and animals.
Farhat Ul Ain, Advocacy Associate, PETA India told Sputnik, "Although the nylon kite flying strings are thought to be imported from China, it is manufactured and distributed in India. Glass-coated strings has infiltrated the markets nationwide and lead to immense injury to birds, humans, and the environment."
In August this year, a food delivery agent died after a kite-flying string became entangled in his bike’s tyre and hurled him into oncoming traffic.
Earlier this year, a motorcyclist wearing a balaclava, a helmet with a visor, and gloves met with an accident and lost his life when a kite-flying string coated with powdered glass flew across his visor.
In another case, a young man was severely injured after a glass powder-coated kite string cut his neck open.
Numerous injuries related to manja have been making the headlines year after year.
Not just humans, but even birds and animals have been severely injured or killed due to the sharp strings.
"Since the metal-coated threat is non-biodegradable, it is frequently ingested by animals, such as cows and bulls, leading to life-threatening complications. Birds too get severely injured by the sharp strings, as it slashes their wings, feet, eyes and neck," Farhat said.
The glass-coated kite flying strings have also caused large-scale damage to the environment and public infrastructure as well.
"The unmonitored occurrence of glass-coated kite-flying string poses a hazard in urban and residential areas owing to their high electrical conductivity that can cause loss of life due to electrocution. These strings can cause power failures affecting up to 10,000 people from just one power line disruption," Farhat said.
Campaign by PETA India
Amid the rising number of cases every year, despite directives by the state government on the ban of Chinese stings for kite flying, PETA India has been running a campaign across the country after which Haryana and Chandigarh issued an order for its prohibition.
Before the launch of the PETA India campaign, several other states had been working towards banning the Chinese glass-coated thread, with similar directives being issued in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura.
The directives only allow the use of cotton kite-flying thread without any coating.
"As decreed by these (state) governments, kites may be flown only with cotton thread free of any materials designed to increase its sharpness or strength so as to protect the humans, animals and safeguard the environment of India," Farhat shared.