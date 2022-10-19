https://sputniknews.com/20221019/only-47-of-americans-have-high-confidence-in-vote-count-ahead-of-midterms-poll-shows-1102092054.html

Only 47% of Americans Have High Confidence in Vote Count Ahead of Midterms, Poll Shows

Only 47% of Americans Have High Confidence in Vote Count Ahead of Midterms, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Slightly fewer than half of Americans have high confidence that votes will be counted accurately in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

A total of 47% of Americans say they have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence, another 24% have "a moderate amount" of confidence, and 28% have either "only a little" confidence or "none at all."Among Democrats, 74% say they are highly confident. On the Republican side, 25% have high confidence, 30% have moderate confidence and 45% have little to no confidence, according to the poll.Fifty-two percent of respondents say that US democracy is not working well. Only 9% of Americans said democracy is working "extremely" or "very well."Views are divided along partisan lines, with 68% of Republicans and 40% of Democrats unsatisfied with the way democracy is working, the poll revealed.Just about 25% of US adults say they are optimistic about the way leaders are chosen, while 43% say they are pessimistic. More than 30% are neither, according to the survey.The poll was conducted from October 6-10 using a sample of 1,121 adults. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

