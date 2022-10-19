LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Poltava and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine Overnight

Kherson Residents Advised to Leave City Due to Ukrainian Shelling Threat - Authorities

The city of Kherson, as well as other localities of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region, may come under fire from Ukrainian troops, so its population is recommended to leave the city, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.



"Kherson is no exception - it can, like Donetsk, also come under fire. And Kherson is a concentration of a large number of people. We will fight off any counterattacks. It is only necessary that civilians do not interfere with military maneuvers," Stremousov said.

Earlier, acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo said the decision had been made to move the civilian population of the Berislav, Belozersky, Snigirevsky and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnepr. According to him, the Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive.