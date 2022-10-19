International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Poltava and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine Overnight
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Poltava and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine Overnight
The situation in the zone of Russia's special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Poltava and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine Overnight

04:36 GMT 19.10.2022
The situation in the zone of Russia’s special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions, according to Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the military operation zone.
Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
President Vladimir Putin said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.
According to the latest Russian Defense Ministry statistics, over 600 Ukrainian military targets have been destroyed in attack drone strikes, and that over 8,000 sorties have been flown. Russian warplanes have made over 34,000 sorties during the course of the special operation since February, and more than 7,000 guided weapons have been used.
05:35 GMT 19.10.2022
Power Cuts in Energodar After Ukrainian Forces Shelling
05:22 GMT 19.10.2022
Ukrainian Drone Shot Down Near Belbek Airfield in Sevastopol, Governor Says
05:12 GMT 19.10.2022
Air Defense Activated in Sevastopol - Governor
05:11 GMT 19.10.2022
Energodar Authorities Report Missile Attack on Administration and Civil Infrastructure
05:05 GMT 19.10.2022
Kherson Residents Advised to Leave City Due to Ukrainian Shelling Threat - Authorities
The city of Kherson, as well as other localities of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region, may come under fire from Ukrainian troops, so its population is recommended to leave the city, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"Kherson is no exception - it can, like Donetsk, also come under fire. And Kherson is a concentration of a large number of people. We will fight off any counterattacks. It is only necessary that civilians do not interfere with military maneuvers," Stremousov said.
Earlier, acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo said the decision had been made to move the civilian population of the Berislav, Belozersky, Snigirevsky and Aleksandrovsky municipalities to the left bank of the Dnepr. According to him, the Ukrainian side is building up forces for a large-scale offensive.
04:36 GMT 19.10.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Poltava and Chernigov Regions of Ukraine Overnight
