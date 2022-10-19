https://sputniknews.com/20221019/joe-biden-shirks-responsibility-and-holds-abortion-rights-hostage-1102025771.html

Joe Biden Shirks Responsibility and Holds Abortion Rights Hostage

2022-10-19

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis and its relevance to today’s threat of nuclear war sparked by NATO provocations in Ukraine, the secret history often untold in the story of the crisis and how the US had its own missiles pointed at the Soviet Union in Turkey, how the world has managed to dodge multiple threats of nuclear warfare since the Cuban Missile Crisis and why action is needed before the next crisis arrives, and what a movement for peace in Ukraine and for the abolition of nuclear weapons must work toward to avoid another nuclear crisis.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nebiyu Asfaw, co-founder of the Ethiopian American Development Council to discuss the failure of the Ethiopian government and the TPLF to agree to another ceasefire and the resumption of fighting in the Ethiopian civil war, how the conflict is likely to evolve as the Ethiopian government prepares to take the regional capital of Tigray, how this conflict has generated pan-African resistance to US and western meddling on the African continent, and what the movement of resistance to US intervention in the Horn of Africa has achieved.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss how a data company is driving up rents in major cities using an algorithm that makes price competition almost non-existent as the housing crisis continue to worsen, a new judgment in Illinois concerning the use of biometric data by a private companies and what implications it holds for other uses of biometric data by private companies and the police, and how AT&T attempted to bribe Illinois politicians to pass a bill that would allow them to increase prices on Illinois residents.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Punch Out podcast on Breakthrough News and author of the book Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America to discuss Joe Biden’s cynical promise of federal abortion legislation as a tactic to rally support for the Democrats in midterm elections and the ploy to cast voters as the reason for the looming failure of the Democratic Party in the upcoming midterm elections, the context surrounding the seemingly imminent invasion of Haiti under the guise of humanitarian assistance and why western nations are interested in occupying and exploiting Haiti, and comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing China of pursuing reunification of Taiwan on an accelerated timeline.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

