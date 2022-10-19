https://sputniknews.com/20221019/irresponsible-dangerous-us-envoy-dismisses-calls-for-south-korean-nuclear-weapons-program-1102278478.html

‘Irresponsible, Dangerous’: US Envoy Dismisses Calls for South Korean Nuclear Weapons Program

‘Irresponsible, Dangerous’: US Envoy Dismisses Calls for South Korean Nuclear Weapons Program

After the US withdrew nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991, it pledged to maintain its “nuclear umbrella” from afar. The following year, Seoul and... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T20:18+0000

2022-10-19T20:18+0000

2022-10-19T20:17+0000

world

south korea

dprk

us ambassador

nuclear weapons

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0094bce1b790f9532f967ffd1a17d9.jpg

The US ambassador to South Korea has swatted down talk in Seoul about developing their own nuclear weapons, calling them “irresponsible and dangerous” and saying they don’t help resolve an already-tense situation.“‘Extended deterrence’ means the protections provided by the US in all areas, including nuclear. We have this iron-clad commitment. Nobody should have any doubt about that," he added.Goldberg’s words come after Chung Jin-suk, head of the ruling People Power Party, called last week for South Korea to scrap its pledges not to develop nuclear weapons.After President Yoon Suk-yeol, also from the PPP, rejected leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Chung changed his stance to say that the US should redeploy tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea.Nuclear UmbrellaDuring the Cold War, when South Korea was a de facto military dictatorship, the US stationed hundreds of nuclear weapons there, including nuclear artillery shells. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was allied with the Soviet Union but maintained good relations with China as well, and had a slow-burning nuclear weapons program that only yielded a usable weapon in 2006, decades after the end of the USSR. The two Koreas had fought a war between 1950 and 1953, but it only ended with a ceasefire, meaning no state of peace exists between the DPRK on the one side, and South Korea and its ally, the US, on the other.Although the Republic of Korea - South Korea’s official name - ratified the NPT in 1975, it has never ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) and voted against a 2018 proposal at the United Nations urging nations to sign it.Climbing Up the Escalation LadderThe fresh talk of nuclear weapons comes after US and South Korean forces launched a series of provocative war drills in which stealth fighters rehearsed airstrikes on the DPRK. In response, the DPRK fired off hundreds of artillery shells, which landed in “buffer zones” in the Yellow Sea and Sea of Japan that were established in 2018 during a historic rapprochement.In addition, South Korean and US officials have become increasingly convinced that a seventh nuclear weapons test by Pyongyang is imminent. Yonhap reported on Sunday that Yoon’s office was on 24-hour standby, watching for such a test.The alert followed military drills in previous weeks in which North Korean forces simulated the use of tactical nuclear weapons against South Korea and US targets, as well as numerous rounds of ballistic missile tests. Those drills, in turn, came amid another set of large drills between US, South Korean, and Japanese forces that involved a US aircraft carrier for the first time in five years.“Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actuality of the nuclear combat forces of our state and its militant effectiveness and actual war capabilities, which is fully ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at the intended places in the set time, were displayed to the full,” KCNA added.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

south korea, dprk, us ambassador, nuclear weapons, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)