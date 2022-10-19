https://sputniknews.com/20221019/eurozone-inflation-accelerates-to-99-yy-in-september-from-91-in-august-eurostat-1102071574.html
Eurozone Inflation Accelerates to 9.9% Y/Y in September from 9.1% in August: Eurostat
Preliminary estimate showed that inflation was 10% in September.Nevertheless, in this way, the final inflation indicator in the eurozone has again updated the maximum in the entire history of the existence of this currency bloc. A year earlier, inflation in the eurozone was recorded at only 3.4% per annum. And only in September of this year, consumer prices in the eurozone, according to the final estimate, increased by 1.2%. At the same time, core annual inflation accelerated to 4.8% from 4.3% a month earlier, as the preliminary estimate showed.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annualized inflation in 19 eurozone countries accelerated to an all-time high of 9.9% in September from 9.1% a month earlier, according to Eurostat's final estimate.
Preliminary estimate showed that inflation was 10% in September.
Nevertheless, in this way, the final inflation indicator
in the eurozone has again updated the maximum in the entire history of the existence of this currency bloc.
A year earlier, inflation in the eurozone was recorded at only 3.4% per annum. And only in September of this year, consumer prices in the eurozone, according to the final estimate, increased by 1.2%.
At the same time, core annual inflation accelerated to 4.8% from 4.3% a month earlier, as the preliminary estimate showed.