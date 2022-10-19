International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Democrats are Trying to Distance Themselves from Joe Biden, as the Midterms Near
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being sued by George Floyd's family, and Igor Danchenko... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being sued by Geoge Floyd's family, and Igor Danchenko being acquitted on all counts in Washington D.C.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Russia Will Take Over the Ukrainian Government, Republicans Will End Funding for Ukraine, and Humanitarian Aid Workers Attacked for Exposing Ukrainian CrimesThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | ProLife Political Prisoner, America Dodged Merrick Garland Becoming a Supreme Court Judge, and Democrats Running on 'Woke' Social IssuesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dougan about the internet censorship John has encountered, Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones, and Ukraine's energy grid. John discussed the Russian drones and video of Ukrainians attempting to shoot these drones with rifles. John spoke about Putin's recent press conference and President Putin's stance on taking Kiev.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about Catholics protesting abortion, sex education books for children, and homelessness in America. Thom spoke about his recent article on Biden's DOJ and a pro life protestor who has been arrested by the DOJ. Thom talked about parents at school board meetings and the growing number of parents upset with sexual books for children.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Democrats are Trying to Distance Themselves from Joe Biden, as the Midterms Near

09:00 GMT 19.10.2022
The Backstory
Democrats are Trying to Distance Themselves from Joe Biden, as the Midterms Near
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being sued by George Floyd's family, and Igor Danchenko being acquitted on all counts in Washington DC.
John Mark Dougan - Former US Police Officer, and Citizen Journalist in Russia | Russia Will Take Over the Ukrainian Government, Republicans Will End Funding for Ukraine, and Humanitarian Aid Workers Attacked for Exposing Ukrainian Crimes
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | ProLife Political Prisoner, America Dodged Merrick Garland Becoming a Supreme Court Judge, and Democrats Running on 'Woke' Social Issues
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with John Mark Dougan about the internet censorship John has encountered, Russia has attacked Ukraine with drones, and Ukraine's energy grid. John discussed the Russian drones and video of Ukrainians attempting to shoot these drones with rifles. John spoke about Putin's recent press conference and President Putin's stance on taking Kiev.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about Catholics protesting abortion, sex education books for children, and homelessness in America. Thom spoke about his recent article on Biden's DOJ and a pro life protestor who has been arrested by the DOJ. Thom talked about parents at school board meetings and the growing number of parents upset with sexual books for children.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
