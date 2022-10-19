https://sputniknews.com/20221019/delhi-woman-kidnapped-brutally-gang-raped-for-two-days---report-1102068677.html
Delhi Woman Kidnapped, Brutally Gang-Raped For Two Days - Report
In a horrific incident, a 36-year-old Delhi woman was reportedly abducted and brutally raped by a group of men for two days before she was left on the roadside on Tuesday morning.Police have arrested four people in the case, while one person has absconded. According to the Hindustan Times daily, the woman went to her brother’s birthday party on Sunday in Ghaziabad city. While returning home, she was allegedly kidnapped at around 9:30 pm. Ghaziabad, located in Uttar Pradesh state, is a neighboring city of Delhi. Senior Police Superintendent Muniraj G. of Ghaziabad told reporters that law enforcement reached the spot at 4:00 am on Tuesday after receiving information about a woman lying on the ground near Ashram Road and rushed her to hospital. He said that doctors told them that “…a 5 to 6 cm tongue cleaner was found inside her private parts.” The woman's condition is now stable and out of danger, the official added. A case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (illegal confinement) has been filed. All of the accused are said to be known to the victim. Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) took suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to Ghaziabad police to have a detailed report by October 21. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a tweet said “…The woman was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts.” “This (case) should be fast-tracked and the strictest punishment should be awarded,” Maliwal added. According to NCRB data, over two girls were raped every day in Delhi in 2021.
Delhi Woman Kidnapped, Brutally Gang-Raped For Two Days - Report
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 data, Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city for women in the country. Cases of crimes against women in Delhi accounted for 32.20% (which is 13,892) of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities.
In a horrific incident, a 36-year-old Delhi woman was reportedly abducted and brutally raped by a group of men for two days before she was left on the roadside on Tuesday morning.
Police have arrested four people in the case, while one person has absconded.
According to the Hindustan Times daily, the woman went to her brother’s birthday party on Sunday in Ghaziabad city. While returning home, she was allegedly kidnapped at around 9:30 pm.
Ghaziabad, located in Uttar Pradesh state, is a neighboring city of Delhi.
Senior Police Superintendent Muniraj G. of Ghaziabad told reporters that law enforcement reached the spot at 4:00 am on Tuesday after receiving information about a woman lying on the ground near Ashram Road
and rushed her to hospital.
He said that doctors told them that “…a 5 to 6 cm tongue cleaner was found inside her private parts.”
The woman's condition is now stable and out of danger, the official added.
A case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (illegal confinement) has been filed. All of the accused are said to be known to the victim.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission of Women
(DCW) took suo motu cognizance of the matter and issued a notice to Ghaziabad police to have a detailed report by October 21.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a tweet
said “…The woman was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts.”
“This (case) should be fast-tracked and the strictest punishment should be awarded,” Maliwal added.
According to NCRB data, over two girls were raped every day in Delhi in 2021.