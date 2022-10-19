https://sputniknews.com/20221019/cairo-uninterested-in-us-lecture-on-how-to-live-behind-canceling-75mln-military-aid---ex-diplomat-1102093843.html

Cairo Uninterested in US ‘Lecture on How to Live’ Behind Canceling $75Mln Military Aid: Ex-Diplomat

US Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, has successfully blocked $75 million in military aid from being sent to Egypt after it was held up last month by a group of lawmakers concerned about the North African nation’s human rights record.The bill allows for another $225 million to be withheld via a related process with similar standards. Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken allowed $95 million of that aid to go ahead, saying Cairo had made some progress on releasing jailed individuals, among other US demands. However, some lawmakers, including Leahy, opposed that as well.Ezzat Saad, a former Egyptian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Egyptian Ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the $75 million was “too small” to be of concern, but demonstrated the importance of Cairo increasing its cooperation with China and Russia.“Now, the United States is not satisfied with the continuation of cooperation between Moscow and Cairo, so the main ‘democracy’ of the world has taken out of the closet the old reason for all prohibitions: the violation of human rights. But the desire of the American side to lecture on how to live and with whom to cooperate is of little interest to Egypt,” he said.Egypt has long worked with Russia, and the Soviet Union before it, since the 1952 revolution that brought the Arab Nationalist leader Gamel abd al-Nasser to power. With the US, France, and UK backing Egypt’s rival, Israel, and cooperating in the 1956 invasion of the Suez Canal zone, Cairo found necessary military and technical aid in Moscow, including construction of the massive Aswan High Dam.More recently, Moscow made a deal to sell Egypt advanced Su-35 strike aircraft, which heavy US pressure, including sanctions, compelled Cairo to back out of. Egypt’s energy ministry is also working with Russia’s Rosatom to build the country’s first nuclear power plant at Dabaa.

