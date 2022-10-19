https://sputniknews.com/20221019/bank-of-japan-governor-says-current-yen-depreciation-negative-for-economy-1102071134.html

Bank of Japan Governor Says Current Yen Depreciation Negative for Economy

Bank of Japan Governor Says Current Yen Depreciation Negative for Economy

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the continuing drop in the value of the national currency was detrimental for... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T09:30+0000

2022-10-19T09:30+0000

2022-10-19T09:30+0000

economy

japan

yen

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cea2346abe9cd5c99eb7e8dc18b17f8c.jpg

"The recent depreciation of the yen is rapid and one-sided. This type of yen weakness makes it difficult for companies to draw up business plans and raises uncertainty so it is negative for the economy and unfavorable," Kuroda said at parliamentary session in the upper house, as quoted by the Japanese news agency Kyodo.On Wednesday morning, the exchange rate of the yen fell to 149.2 against the US dollar, the lowest since 1990. The lower the exchange rate of the yen, the higher the possibility of government intervention in the market and its impact on the economy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, yen