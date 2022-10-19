International
Russia's Federation Council Approves Putin's Decree on Martial Law in DPR, LPR, Kherson & Zaporozhye Regions
Austria Pledges $7.8Mln in Relief Aid to Yemen, Eastern Africa
Austria Pledges $7.8Mln in Relief Aid to Yemen, Eastern Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austria pledged 8 million euros ($7.8 million) in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda on Wednesday to help... 19.10.2022
The Austrian Foreign Ministry said 4 million would be allocated to the Red Cross charity in Yemen, with the rest divided between Austrian nonprofits and UN aid agencies operating in eastern Africa.Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said the region had been caught in an "unending downward spiral" and blamed Russia for exacerbating hunger in eastern Africa and Yemen. Russia accuses the West of blocking its exports of grain and fertilizers.
