Ahead of Diwali, 10,000 Kgs of Firecrackers Seized Around Delhi - Reports

Ahead of Diwali, 10,000 Kgs of Firecrackers Seized Around Delhi - Reports

Due to the rising pollution levels in Delhi and bordering cities, the authorities have banned the production, sale, and use of fireworks completely across... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least 10,000 kgs of firecrackers have been seized by Delhi and Gurugram police in separate raids, Indian media reported on Wednesday.The news comes as Indians are anticipating the annual Hindu festival of lights Diwali, celebrated on October 24 this year.Delhi Police seized about 2,300 kg firecrackers and arrested six people in four different raids on Monday, of which one was conducted by the drugs bureau. 1,193 kg of banned crackers from recovered from one shop alone. So far this month, Delhi Police have seized at least 8,252 kilograms of banned firecrackers ahead of the festival.Meanwhile, Gurugram Police on Tuesday said that they seized 8,000 kg of illegal firecrackers in the Daboda area of Farukhnagar during a raid. The accused was reportedly selling the firecrackers in a Green Cracker wrappers.The sale and use of green firecrackers is allowed in Gurugram city -- but not in Delhi. Green crackers emit 30% less pollution than regular crackers and make less noise.On the occasion of Diwali, people decorate their houses, light up earthen lamps and illuminate their homes with electric lights. After performing the evening prayer of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, they distribute sweets among family members and loved ones, and burn firecrackers at home.

