Why We Must Resist Another Disastrous UN Occupation of Haiti

Maryland Officials Attempt To Cast Anti-Zionism as Antisemitism, CPC Holds Its 20th National Congres, Mumia on the Black Panther Party 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss an attempt by Montgomery County, Maryland officials to redefine antisemitism and cast criticism of Zionism as anti-Semitic, how Montgomery officials have undermined democracy by attempting to vote on this definition in secret, why the conflation of Judaism and Zionism is incorrect and obscures the racism inherent to Zionism, and why this redefinition will not address accusations of antisemitism and bigotry that the logic for this redefinition are founded on.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Marco Fernandes, Researcher at Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, co-editor of News on China for DongSheng News, and organizer of No Cold War campaign to discuss the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China and what its purpose is, what the leadership of President Xi Jinping and the Party has accomplished in the last decade, how geopolitical conflicts and initiatives from Taiwan to the Belt and Road Initiative are playing into the congress and how China is responding to attacks from the US empire, and how XI Jinping is supporting the revival of ideological debate and Marxist education in China to deal with problems associated with China’s rise on the global stage.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature a commentary by political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal discussing the founding of the Black Panther Party and the life of its founder Huey P. Newton.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the impending invasion of Haiti by the US and other western nations, the upcoming second round of the presidential election in Brazil and what the mobilization of oppressed people in that election can teach organizers in the US about organizing outside of the electoral system, and the growing trend to a multipolar world order as global south increasingly turn away from the US and Western countries and practice sovereignty in their international relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

