https://sputniknews.com/20221018/uganda-open-to-trading-with-russia-in-national-currencies---ambassador-1101994053.html
Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador
Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uganda has no objections to switching the trade with Russia to rubles and Ugandan shillings, with Kampala having a liberal attitude toward... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T06:34+0000
2022-10-18T06:34+0000
2022-10-18T06:34+0000
africa
russia
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104425/20/1044252055_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_66e0401e4ebafc516bf80bcc0cb6362f.jpg
"We are a liberal country. We can do [trade] in rubles … so, we do not mind," Kizige said.The diplomat added that Uganda exports fruits and coffee to Russia.Russia has been seeking to eradicate the dollar and euro from its foreign trade relations since the 2014 wave of sanctions over Crimea. Talks were on with Iran, Turkey, China as well as a number of African and Latina American countries. Russia intensified the effort after slapped with sanctions over Ukraine this year.Uganda has signed an agreement with Russia's Kamaz on the construction of a plant to produce trucks for exportation to the African market, and is ready to supply electric vehicles to Russia in the future, Moses Kizige said.He said Uganda recently started production of its own electric vehicles, and did not rule out them being exported to Russia."We have just started, but one day we will export Ugandan electric vehicles to Russia," the diplomat said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-offers-uganda-help-to-fight-ebola-outbreak-1101080665.html
russia
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104425/20/1044252055_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43a0d414a3bc2a931d5aa1184f7d8e8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, africa
Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uganda has no objections to switching the trade with Russia to rubles and Ugandan shillings, with Kampala having a liberal attitude toward the issue, Ugandan Ambassador to Russia Moses Kizige told Sputnik.
"We are a liberal country. We can do [trade] in rubles … so, we do not mind," Kizige said.
The diplomat added that Uganda exports fruits and coffee to Russia.
Russia has been seeking to eradicate the dollar and euro
from its foreign trade relations since the 2014 wave of sanctions over Crimea. Talks were on with Iran, Turkey, China as well as a number of African and Latina American countries. Russia intensified the effort after slapped with sanctions over Ukraine this year.
Uganda has signed an agreement with Russia's Kamaz on the construction of a plant to produce trucks for exportation to the African market, and is ready to supply electric vehicles to Russia in the future, Moses Kizige said.
"We are also open to cooperation with Russian automakers, for example, we recently signed an agreement with Kamaz to build a plant in Uganda to produce trucks to sell them on the African market," Kizige said.
He said Uganda recently started production of its own electric vehicles, and did not rule out them being exported to Russia.
"We have just started, but one day we will export Ugandan electric vehicles to Russia," the diplomat said.