https://sputniknews.com/20221018/uganda-open-to-trading-with-russia-in-national-currencies---ambassador-1101994053.html

Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador

Uganda Open to Trading With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Uganda has no objections to switching the trade with Russia to rubles and Ugandan shillings, with Kampala having a liberal attitude toward... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T06:34+0000

2022-10-18T06:34+0000

2022-10-18T06:34+0000

africa

russia

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104425/20/1044252055_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_66e0401e4ebafc516bf80bcc0cb6362f.jpg

"We are a liberal country. We can do [trade] in rubles … so, we do not mind," Kizige said.The diplomat added that Uganda exports fruits and coffee to Russia.Russia has been seeking to eradicate the dollar and euro from its foreign trade relations since the 2014 wave of sanctions over Crimea. Talks were on with Iran, Turkey, China as well as a number of African and Latina American countries. Russia intensified the effort after slapped with sanctions over Ukraine this year.Uganda has signed an agreement with Russia's Kamaz on the construction of a plant to produce trucks for exportation to the African market, and is ready to supply electric vehicles to Russia in the future, Moses Kizige said.He said Uganda recently started production of its own electric vehicles, and did not rule out them being exported to Russia."We have just started, but one day we will export Ugandan electric vehicles to Russia," the diplomat said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-offers-uganda-help-to-fight-ebola-outbreak-1101080665.html

russia

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, africa