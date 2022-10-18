International
LIVE: Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/two-russian-tu-95ms-patrol-over-pacific-ocean-bering--okhotsk-seas-1102017746.html
Two Russian Tu-95MS Patrol Over Pacific Ocean, Bering & Okhotsk Seas
Two Russian Tu-95MS Patrol Over Pacific Ocean, Bering & Okhotsk Seas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian long-range strategic bombers Tu-95MS conducted 12-hour patrols over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering and Okhotsk Seas, the Russian... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T15:41+0000
2022-10-18T15:41+0000
military
russia
tu-95ms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541757_0:115:3332:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_34886b87ff9db0cf6b38fd5b73373b6a.jpg
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. The flight duration was more than 12 hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation," the ministry said.They clarified that in the course of the flight mission, the crews of the Tu-95MS aircraft worked out flight refueling.Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. According to the ministry, all flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0f/1091541757_300:0:3031:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0180fd381259717557095cb4ff4e90.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tu-95ms
russia, tu-95ms

Two Russian Tu-95MS Patrol Over Pacific Ocean, Bering & Okhotsk Seas

15:41 GMT 18.10.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko / Go to the mediabankTu-95MS
Tu-95MS - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Padalko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian long-range strategic bombers Tu-95MS conducted 12-hour patrols over the Pacific Ocean, the Bering and Okhotsk Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Two strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Bering Sea and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. The flight duration was more than 12 hours. Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Pacific Fleet naval aviation," the ministry said.
They clarified that in the course of the flight mission, the crews of the Tu-95MS aircraft worked out flight refueling.
Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. According to the ministry, all flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала