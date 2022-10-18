International
LIVE: Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
France remains gripped by a widespread protest movement as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis squeezes Frenchmen beyond endurance.
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where demonstrators are rallying to demand higher wages, for the retirement age to be lowered to 60 and for encroachments on the right to strike to be lifted.Four leading French trade unions - the General Confederation of Labor, the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires - announced the strike.On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to take part in a march against rocketing living costs and the impotence of the government.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike

12:07 GMT 18.10.2022
France remains gripped by a widespread protest movement as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis squeezes Frenchmen beyond endurance.
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where demonstrators are rallying to demand higher wages, for the retirement age to be lowered to 60 and for encroachments on the right to strike to be lifted.
Four leading French trade unions - the General Confederation of Labor, the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires - announced the strike.
On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to take part in a march against rocketing living costs and the impotence of the government.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
