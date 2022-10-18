https://sputniknews.com/20221018/thousands-hold-protests-in-paris-demanding-wage-hike-retirement-at-60-right-to-strike-1101993089.html
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
France remains gripped by a widespread protest movement as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis squeezes Frenchmen beyond endurance. 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T12:07+0000
2022-10-18T12:07+0000
2022-10-18T12:07+0000
world
paris
france
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101992942_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dded1be3664f6932cc7e7f4c29be4e79.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where demonstrators are rallying to demand higher wages, for the retirement age to be lowered to 60 and for encroachments on the right to strike to be lifted.Four leading French trade unions - the General Confederation of Labor, the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires - announced the strike.On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to take part in a march against rocketing living costs and the impotence of the government.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101992942_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e049777a8b6b4b71146f45646ad8658.jpg
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
2022-10-18T12:07+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
paris, france, protest, видео
paris, france, protest, видео
Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
France remains gripped by a widespread protest movement as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis squeezes Frenchmen beyond endurance.
Sputnik comes live from Paris, where demonstrators are rallying to demand higher wages, for the retirement age to be lowered to 60 and for encroachments on the right to strike to be lifted.
Four leading French trade unions - the General Confederation of Labor, the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires - announced the strike.
On Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to take part in a march against rocketing living costs and the impotence of the government.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!