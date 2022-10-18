International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/south-korea-us-to-conduct-joint-military-drills-from-october-31-november-4-reports-say-1101995660.html
South Korea, US to Conduct Joint Military Drills From October 31-November 4, Reports Say
South Korea, US to Conduct Joint Military Drills From October 31-November 4, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States will conduct large-scale joint air force exercises from October 31 – November 4 amid the recent test... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T06:56+0000
2022-10-18T06:56+0000
military
south korea
us
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104706/08/1047060819_0:288:2692:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_33af3ee502eba28886c8dc74d90b7460.jpg
"The planned training is aimed at verifying the systems of wartime combined air operations between the South Korean and U.S. air forces, and enhancing their combat readiness posture," the source was quoted as saying.Seoul is set to send 140 aircraft, including the F-35A, F-15, and KF-16 fighters, while Washington will provide about 100 military planes, including the F-35B fighters, according to the news agency.Australia also plans to join the exercises by deploying a replenishment fleet tanker, the report also said.The drills were planned over the concerns that Pyongyang could stage provocations and conduct a nuclear test, which may take place between the conclusion of the Chinese Communist Party's major congress late this month and the US midterm elections on November 8, it added.North Korea has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/north-korea-launches-missiles-in-response-to-us-south-korean-drills---foreign-ministry-1101554806.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104706/08/1047060819_0:35:2692:2054_1920x0_80_0_0_45f95496be999d7124c47d572fce4e47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, us, drills
south korea, us, drills

South Korea, US to Conduct Joint Military Drills From October 31-November 4, Reports Say

06:56 GMT 18.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIM JAE-HWANUS and South Korean marines carrying out drills. File photo.
US and South Korean marines carrying out drills. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / KIM JAE-HWAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States will conduct large-scale joint air force exercises from October 31 – November 4 amid the recent test launches by the North, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
"The planned training is aimed at verifying the systems of wartime combined air operations between the South Korean and U.S. air forces, and enhancing their combat readiness posture," the source was quoted as saying.
Seoul is set to send 140 aircraft, including the F-35A, F-15, and KF-16 fighters, while Washington will provide about 100 military planes, including the F-35B fighters, according to the news agency.
Australia also plans to join the exercises by deploying a replenishment fleet tanker, the report also said.
The drills were planned over the concerns that Pyongyang could stage provocations and conduct a nuclear test, which may take place between the conclusion of the Chinese Communist Party's major congress late this month and the US midterm elections on November 8, it added.
Военные учения США и Южной Кореи с использованием Армейского тактического ракетного комплекса - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
North Korea Launches Missiles in Response to US-South Korean Drills - Foreign Ministry
6 October, 01:10 GMT
North Korea has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала