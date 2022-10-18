https://sputniknews.com/20221018/second-india-africa-defense-dialogue-takes-place-on-defexpo-22-sidelines-1102000193.html

Second India-Africa Defense Dialogue Takes Place on DefExpo-22 Sidelines

The first India-Africa Defense Dialogue (IADD) was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2020.

The second Indo-African Defense Dialogue took place on Tuesday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the sidelines of India's DefExpo-2022 which is taking place on October 18-22. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed high-ranking guests, referring to the close "fraternal ties" between Delhi and Africa. Among other things, Singh called on his African partners to purchase Indian defense equipment and technologies.The general topic of the dialogue between Singh and delegates from 50 African countries, including 20 defense ministers, has been identified as “India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising and Strengthening Defense and Security Cooperation”.Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that he told the parliament of Uganda in 2018, saying that Africa "will be at the top of our priorities" and reaffirmed India's intention to remain "united" with African countries in providing "peace, security, stability, growth and prosperity."Apart from that, the defense minister stressed that India "doesn't believe in a hierarchical world order" and intends to build partnerships based on mutual respect.Singh also underlined that India was one of the first countries to start providing humanitarian assistance to African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Africa Defense Dialogue aims to expand India-Africa defense engagement and explore new areas of cooperation, such as construction, training, cyber security, maritime security, and counter terrorism, per an Indian government press release. On Monday, India's defense minister held bilateral meetings with his African counterparts, such as Major General Hanana Ould Sidi, defense minister of Mauritania, Rameaux-Claude Bureau, defense minister of the Central African Republic, Sering Modou Njie, defense minister of Gambia, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, defense minister of Ghana, Abraham Belay, defense minister Ethiopia, and Janine Tatiana Santos Lelis, defense minister of Cape Verde.Defense cooperation and new areas to expand mutual engagement were discussed, India's Defense Ministry said.

