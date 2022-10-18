International
LIVE: Thousands Hold Protests in Paris Demanding Wage Hike, Retirement at 60, Right to Strike
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/second-india-africa-defense-dialogue-takes-place-on-defexpo-22-sidelines-1102000193.html
Second India-Africa Defense Dialogue Takes Place on DefExpo-22 Sidelines
Second India-Africa Defense Dialogue Takes Place on DefExpo-22 Sidelines
The first India-Africa Defense Dialogue (IADD) was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2020. In continuation with the Lucknow Declaration, adopted at the end of... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T16:03+0000
2022-10-18T16:03+0000
africa
africa
ministry of defence
collaboration
security
dialogue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102014453_0:402:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_916792f8f40bf0b42da44230ded9a3a0.jpg
The second Indo-African Defense Dialogue took place on Tuesday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the sidelines of India's DefExpo-2022 which is taking place on October 18-22. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed high-ranking guests, referring to the close "fraternal ties" between Delhi and Africa. Among other things, Singh called on his African partners to purchase Indian defense equipment and technologies.The general topic of the dialogue between Singh and delegates from 50 African countries, including 20 defense ministers, has been identified as “India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising and Strengthening Defense and Security Cooperation”.Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that he told the parliament of Uganda in 2018, saying that Africa "will be at the top of our priorities" and reaffirmed India's intention to remain "united" with African countries in providing "peace, security, stability, growth and prosperity."Apart from that, the defense minister stressed that India "doesn't believe in a hierarchical world order" and intends to build partnerships based on mutual respect.Singh also underlined that India was one of the first countries to start providing humanitarian assistance to African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Africa Defense Dialogue aims to expand India-Africa defense engagement and explore new areas of cooperation, such as construction, training, cyber security, maritime security, and counter terrorism, per an Indian government press release. On Monday, India's defense minister held bilateral meetings with his African counterparts, such as Major General Hanana Ould Sidi, defense minister of Mauritania, Rameaux-Claude Bureau, defense minister of the Central African Republic, Sering Modou Njie, defense minister of Gambia, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, defense minister of Ghana, Abraham Belay, defense minister Ethiopia, and Janine Tatiana Santos Lelis, defense minister of Cape Verde.Defense cooperation and new areas to expand mutual engagement were discussed, India's Defense Ministry said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/india-does-not-believe-in-hierarchical-world-order-defense-minister-says-1101999126.html
africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Olga Borodkina
Olga Borodkina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102014453_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97b88e08776664add4e4a0c95e3d9277.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, ministry of defence, collaboration, security, dialogue
africa, ministry of defence, collaboration, security, dialogue

Second India-Africa Defense Dialogue Takes Place on DefExpo-22 Sidelines

16:03 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar ANational Cadets Corps (NCC) members listen as an Indian army soldier demonstrates the use of a tank at a display of arms and equipment held in the sidelines of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Indian army's victory against Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
National Cadets Corps (NCC) members listen as an Indian army soldier demonstrates the use of a tank at a display of arms and equipment held in the sidelines of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Indian army's victory against Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
Subscribe
International
India
Olga Borodkina
All materialsWrite to the author
The first India-Africa Defense Dialogue (IADD) was held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2020. In continuation with the Lucknow Declaration, adopted at the end of the IADD-2020 to reassure the commitment to continue collaboration in the fields of peace and security, the event has been scheduled to take place every two years.
The second Indo-African Defense Dialogue took place on Tuesday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on the sidelines of India's DefExpo-2022 which is taking place on October 18-22.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addressed high-ranking guests, referring to the close "fraternal ties" between Delhi and Africa.
Among other things, Singh called on his African partners to purchase Indian defense equipment and technologies.

“Peace, security and development are inter-related. Security is essential for enabling development in the region. We have created a robust public and private defense industry. A defense manufacturing ecosystem has been created in India which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. Our defense industry can work with you to fulfill your defense requirements,” Singh told his African counterparts.

The general topic of the dialogue between Singh and delegates from 50 African countries, including 20 defense ministers, has been identified as “India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising and Strengthening Defense and Security Cooperation”.
Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that he told the parliament of Uganda in 2018, saying that Africa "will be at the top of our priorities" and reaffirmed India's intention to remain "united" with African countries in providing "peace, security, stability, growth and prosperity."

"We will continue to intensify and deepen our engagements with Africa. Apart from the goals of developmental, commercial and technological partnerships that India wants to forge with African nations, the statement also covered cooperation in strengthening capabilities in combating terrorism and extremism, supporting UN peacekeeping missions and work for open and free oceans."

Apart from that, the defense minister stressed that India "doesn't believe in a hierarchical world order" and intends to build partnerships based on mutual respect.
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang at the Defence Ministry in Hanoi on June 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
India
India Does Not Believe in Hierarchical World Order, Defense Minister Says
11:02 GMT
Singh also underlined that India was one of the first countries to start providing humanitarian assistance to African countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The India-Africa Defense Dialogue aims to expand India-Africa defense engagement and explore new areas of cooperation, such as construction, training, cyber security, maritime security, and counter terrorism, per an Indian government press release.
On Monday, India's defense minister held bilateral meetings with his African counterparts, such as Major General Hanana Ould Sidi, defense minister of Mauritania, Rameaux-Claude Bureau, defense minister of the Central African Republic, Sering Modou Njie, defense minister of Gambia, Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul, defense minister of Ghana, Abraham Belay, defense minister Ethiopia, and Janine Tatiana Santos Lelis, defense minister of Cape Verde.
Defense cooperation and new areas to expand mutual engagement were discussed, India's Defense Ministry said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала