Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiIndia's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of his party workers in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Ever since Rahul Gandhi launched Congress' "Unity March" in Tamil Nadu state last month, he has stirred several controversies and kept social media abuzz with his acts. Earlier, the 53-year-old was slammed for meeting a Catholic priest who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. Now he is being mocked online for another reason.
Netizens are having fun at Rahul Gandhi's expense after the Congress parliamentarian claimed that he doesn't use sunscreen.
Mr @RahulGandhi :— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) October 17, 2022
I don’t use sunscreen…
मेरी माँ ने मेरे लिए Sunscreen भेजी है लेकिन मैं इस्तेमाल नही करता pic.twitter.com/VTNTWHLHiZ
Gandhi's comments came in response to party workers in Karnataka who asked him if he had developed blisters while marching on foot for at least 20 kilometers daily during Congress' ongoing "Unity March."
However, his "sunscreen" revelation wasn't much appreciated on the Internet, with several users taking to Twitter to mock the former Congress president.
While some took a swipe at him, claiming the day wasn't far off when he would be talking about "diapers," a few simply labeled him "allergic."
On the other hand, some dubbed him a "comedian" and a "clown."
"Had he been married at right age. His grandchildren would be in need of sunscreen and not him," one Twitter user said sarcastically.
"Level of conversation!!! Would u ever expect serious, intelligent politicians and parties to even think of sunscreen or standing in rain. They r thinking of larger issues. But then Rahul baba has to be pampered. The state of INC," another added.
"By not using sunscreen can he become a leader one day. Never in life," a third remarked.
Coming back to Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" ("Unite India March"), Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's largest public campaign since independence.
After traversing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka earlier, the march moved to the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
