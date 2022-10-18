https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rahul-gandhi-mocked-for-saying-i-dont-use-sunscreen-during-congress-unity-march-1101998988.html

Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March

Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March

Ever since Rahul Gandhi launched Congress' "Unity March" in Tamil Nadu state last month, he has stirred several controversies and kept social media abuzz with... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T09:51+0000

2022-10-18T09:51+0000

2022-10-18T09:51+0000

india

rahul gandhi

indian national congress

opposition party

opposition

opposition

political opposition

online

mocking

karnataka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100493175_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38f5f88952e976874e060e5e38bf397.jpg

Netizens are having fun at Rahul Gandhi's expense after the Congress parliamentarian claimed that he doesn't use sunscreen. Gandhi's comments came in response to party workers in Karnataka who asked him if he had developed blisters while marching on foot for at least 20 kilometers daily during Congress' ongoing "Unity March." However, his "sunscreen" revelation wasn't much appreciated on the Internet, with several users taking to Twitter to mock the former Congress president. While some took a swipe at him, claiming the day wasn't far off when he would be talking about "diapers," a few simply labeled him "allergic."On the other hand, some dubbed him a "comedian" and a "clown.""Had he been married at right age. His grandchildren would be in need of sunscreen and not him," one Twitter user said sarcastically. "Level of conversation!!! Would u ever expect serious, intelligent politicians and parties to even think of sunscreen or standing in rain. They r thinking of larger issues. But then Rahul baba has to be pampered. The state of INC," another added."By not using sunscreen can he become a leader one day. Never in life," a third remarked.Coming back to Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" ("Unite India March"), Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's largest public campaign since independence. After traversing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka earlier, the march moved to the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

karnataka

karnataka state

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

rahul gandhi, indian national congress, opposition party, opposition, opposition, political opposition, online, mocking, karnataka, karnataka state, social media, social media, netizens