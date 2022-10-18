International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/rahul-gandhi-mocked-for-saying-i-dont-use-sunscreen-during-congress-unity-march-1101998988.html
Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March
Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March
Ever since Rahul Gandhi launched Congress' "Unity March" in Tamil Nadu state last month, he has stirred several controversies and kept social media abuzz with... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T09:51+0000
2022-10-18T09:51+0000
india
rahul gandhi
indian national congress
opposition party
opposition
opposition
political opposition
online
mocking
karnataka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100493175_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38f5f88952e976874e060e5e38bf397.jpg
Netizens are having fun at Rahul Gandhi's expense after the Congress parliamentarian claimed that he doesn't use sunscreen. Gandhi's comments came in response to party workers in Karnataka who asked him if he had developed blisters while marching on foot for at least 20 kilometers daily during Congress' ongoing "Unity March." However, his "sunscreen" revelation wasn't much appreciated on the Internet, with several users taking to Twitter to mock the former Congress president. While some took a swipe at him, claiming the day wasn't far off when he would be talking about "diapers," a few simply labeled him "allergic."On the other hand, some dubbed him a "comedian" and a "clown.""Had he been married at right age. His grandchildren would be in need of sunscreen and not him," one Twitter user said sarcastically. "Level of conversation!!! Would u ever expect serious, intelligent politicians and parties to even think of sunscreen or standing in rain. They r thinking of larger issues. But then Rahul baba has to be pampered. The state of INC," another added."By not using sunscreen can he become a leader one day. Never in life," a third remarked.Coming back to Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" ("Unite India March"), Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's largest public campaign since independence. After traversing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka earlier, the march moved to the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
karnataka
karnataka state
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100493175_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f4d14b12b66b3fd69f736d1f782f2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rahul gandhi, indian national congress, opposition party, opposition, opposition, political opposition, online, mocking, karnataka, karnataka state, social media, social media, netizens
rahul gandhi, indian national congress, opposition party, opposition, opposition, political opposition, online, mocking, karnataka, karnataka state, social media, social media, netizens

Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Saying 'I Don't Use Sunscreen' During Congress Unity March

09:51 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiIndia's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of his party workers in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting of his party workers in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
International
India
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Ever since Rahul Gandhi launched Congress' "Unity March" in Tamil Nadu state last month, he has stirred several controversies and kept social media abuzz with his acts. Earlier, the 53-year-old was slammed for meeting a Catholic priest who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Hindu deities. Now he is being mocked online for another reason.
Netizens are having fun at Rahul Gandhi's expense after the Congress parliamentarian claimed that he doesn't use sunscreen.
Gandhi's comments came in response to party workers in Karnataka who asked him if he had developed blisters while marching on foot for at least 20 kilometers daily during Congress' ongoing "Unity March."

However, his "sunscreen" revelation wasn't much appreciated on the Internet, with several users taking to Twitter to mock the former Congress president.

While some took a swipe at him, claiming the day wasn't far off when he would be talking about "diapers," a few simply labeled him "allergic."

On the other hand, some dubbed him a "comedian" and a "clown."

"Had he been married at right age. His grandchildren would be in need of sunscreen and not him," one Twitter user said sarcastically.

"Level of conversation!!! Would u ever expect serious, intelligent politicians and parties to even think of sunscreen or standing in rain. They r thinking of larger issues. But then Rahul baba has to be pampered. The state of INC," another added.

"By not using sunscreen can he become a leader one day. Never in life," a third remarked.

Coming back to Congress' "Bharat Jodo Yatra" ("Unite India March"), Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the party's largest public campaign since independence.

After traversing through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka earlier, the march moved to the state of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала