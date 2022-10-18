https://sputniknews.com/20221018/opposition-mps-slam-trudeau-over-plans-to-triple-canadas-energy-taxes---debate-1102058755.html

Opposition MPs Slam Trudeau Over Plans to Triple Canada's Energy Taxes - Debate

"When will the prime minister abandon his plan to triple taxes on [energy], hearing and groceries," Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Strahl asked.The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced tax credit relief for poorer families but critics say it is only a drop in the ocean and will be dwarfed by the huge increases in food and energy costs that the expanded carbon taxes will generate.Natural gas prices are rising 153% this month, Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan told the House of Commons, adding that he is calling for canceling the government's carbon tax.Trudeau's government "has reduced Europe to its knees by blocking 15 liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects since it came to power, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said.More than half of all Canadians were now only C$200 away from insolvency - Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux said.

