NATO Kicks Off Nuclear Exercise; US Invades Haiti; Huge Protests in Paris
NATO Kicks Off Nuclear Exercise; US Invades Haiti; Huge Protests in Paris
Massive crowds gathered in Paris to protest the rising cost of living as a refinery strike has closed gas stations across the country.
NATO Kicks Off Nuclear Exercise; US Invades Haiti; Huge Protests in Paris
Massive crowds gathered in Paris to protest the rising cost of living as a refinery strike has closed gas stations across the country.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss calls for diplomacy in Ukraine. Prominent figures, including Donald Trump And Elon Musk, are increasingly frustrated as they attempt to convince the Biden neocons to step down from their dangerous path of warmongering and international coercion.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. As cool heads worldwide urge much greater caution, NATO is kicking off a nuclear exercise. Also, drone strikes rock Kiev, and the intensity of the conflict grows.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitian civilians fill the streets to protest a US invasion of the island nation using the argument that the neocons are protecting the community from armed gangs.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. We review the highlights from the CPC National Congress as president Xi set forth his vision for the nation's path. Also, we discuss North Korea and China's partnerships in exporting high-speed rail.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Imran Khan is making political gains across Pakistan. Also, Jaffa is facing similar circumstances to Sheikh Jarrah as Palestinians are forced from theirDan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Massive crowds gathered in Paris to protest the rising cost of living as a refinery strike has closed gas stations across the country. Also, Germany is warned of hospital closures, and Liz Truss may be out of office sooner rather than later.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A new documentary called "Ithaka" follows the campaign to free Julian Assange. Also, we review the current state of affairs in Julian Assange's fight.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South and immigration. President Biden has turned to a Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan immigrants. Also, Kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab is being punished similarly to Julian Assange, according to the UN human rights special rapporteur.
NATO Kicks Off Nuclear Exercise; US Invades Haiti; Huge Protests in Paris
Massive crowds gathered in Paris to protest the rising cost of living as a refinery strike has closed gas stations across the country.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss calls for diplomacy in Ukraine. Prominent figures, including Donald Trump And Elon Musk, are increasingly frustrated as they attempt to convince the Biden neocons to step down from their dangerous path of warmongering and international coercion.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. As cool heads worldwide urge much greater caution, NATO is kicking off a nuclear exercise. Also, drone strikes rock Kiev, and the intensity of the conflict grows.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitian civilians fill the streets to protest a US invasion of the island nation using the argument that the neocons are protecting the community from armed gangs.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. We review the highlights from the CPC National Congress as president Xi set forth his vision for the nation's path. Also, we discuss North Korea and China's partnerships in exporting high-speed rail.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Imran Khan is making political gains across Pakistan. Also, Jaffa is facing similar circumstances to Sheikh Jarrah as Palestinians are forced from their
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Massive crowds gathered in Paris to protest the rising cost of living as a refinery strike has closed gas stations across the country. Also, Germany is warned of hospital closures, and Liz Truss may be out of office sooner rather than later.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A new documentary called "Ithaka" follows the campaign to free Julian Assange. Also, we review the current state of affairs in Julian Assange's fight.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South and immigration. President Biden has turned to a Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan immigrants. Also, Kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab is being punished similarly to Julian Assange, according to the UN human rights special rapporteur.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik