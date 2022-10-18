https://sputniknews.com/20221018/kremlin-regrets-nord-streams-probe-being-conducted-without-russias-participation-1102001686.html

Kremlin Regrets Nord Streams Probe Being Conducted Without Russia's Participation

Kremlin Regrets Nord Streams Probe Being Conducted Without Russia's Participation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin regrets that the process of investigating the Nord Stream terrorist attack is taking place behind closed doors and without... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T10:12+0000

2022-10-18T10:12+0000

2022-10-18T10:12+0000

nord stream sabotage

russia

nord stream

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

“One can only express regret that this entire investigation process is taking place in a very, very closed mode, without admission to participation, without interaction with the Russian side, and it is a co-owner of this pipeline system. And, of course, we do not have the opportunity, in fact, to carry out some work in order to conduct our own investigation. Therefore, one can only express regret here," Peskov said.He noted that the investigations of other countries look "from a public perspective" as if they are being tailored to the desired results.He noted that Russian intelligence had quite different informmation.The attacks took place on September 26 at once on two Russian export gas pipelines — Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the incident was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the repair time. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the incident.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, nord stream