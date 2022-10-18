https://sputniknews.com/20221018/kremlin-on-us-remarks-on-russia-nuclear-drills-notification-via-defense-ministry-channels-1102001307.html

Kremlin on US Remarks on Russia Nuclear Drills: Notification Via Defense Ministry Channels

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is a notification system regarding nuclear exercises and it is conducted through the channels of the Ministry of Defense, Kremlin... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

"There is an established system of notifications of such exercises, and this is carried out through the channels of the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise "Grom" just as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills. While the location where the Grom will take place is currently unknown, NATO's Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.US officials have also said that Steadfast Noon, also an annual exercise, is not linked to tensions with Russia or other real-word events.According to media reports, Washington said that Moscow failed to notify the US about the drills.

