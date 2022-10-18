https://sputniknews.com/20221018/iranian-foreign-ministry-threatens-eu-with-response-for-new-sanctions-1101999966.html
Iranian Foreign Ministry Threatens EU With Response for New Sanctions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Tehran will soon impose retaliatory measures over new EU sanctions. 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
"In response to today's steps by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union, retaliatory sanctions against the relevant European individuals and legal entities will soon be announced and imposed," Kanaani said as quoted in the Iranian ministry's Telegram.He also called the European sanctions a violation of international law, interference in the internal affairs of Iran and a tool to achieve political goals.The EU on Monday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and four organizations in Iran for cracking down on protests in the country.
