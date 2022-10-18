https://sputniknews.com/20221018/inflation-crime-and-immigration-are-the-top-3-priorities-voters-care-about-1101988503.html
Inflation, Crime, and Immigration Are the Top 3 Priorities Voters Care About
Inflation, Crime, and Immigration are the Top 3 Priorities Voters Care About.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tulsi Gabbard encouraging more moderate Democrats to leave the party, and Elon Musk comparing Crimea to Pearl Harbor.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The WEF is Running England, Liz Truss, and Big Pharma Admits to Faulty COVID-19 VaccinesJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Turkey Sends Naked Refugees to Greece, Support for Julian Assange, and Erdogan Threatens to Invade GreeceIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss's Prime Ministership, Jeremy Hunt, and the global economic recession. Ian talked about the British media and the rumors of Liz Truss being ousted from her Prime Minister position. Ian discussed the post-pandemic wait times for medical care and how the NHS in England has become a disaster.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the conflict between Turkey - Greece, protests in support of Julian Assange, and Putin's relationship with President Erdogan. John spoke about the recent news of naked refugees sent from Turkey to Greece and the threats of war from the Turkish President. John commented on the lack of mainstream media coverage on support for Julian Assange and Assange's health condition in Belmarsh prison.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The WEF is Running England, Liz Truss, and Big Pharma Admits to Faulty COVID-19 Vaccines
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Turkey Sends Naked Refugees to Greece, Support for Julian Assange, and Erdogan Threatens to Invade Greece
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about Liz Truss's Prime Ministership, Jeremy Hunt, and the global economic recession. Ian talked about the British media and the rumors of Liz Truss being ousted from her Prime Minister position. Ian discussed the post-pandemic wait times for medical care and how the NHS in England has become a disaster.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the conflict between Turkey - Greece, protests in support of Julian Assange, and Putin's relationship with President Erdogan. John spoke about the recent news of naked refugees sent from Turkey to Greece and the threats of war from the Turkish President. John commented on the lack of mainstream media coverage on support for Julian Assange and Assange's health condition in Belmarsh prison.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik