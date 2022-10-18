International
India Launches Massive Crackdown on Terrorist, Drug Trafficking Network at Home and Abroad
India Launches Massive Crackdown on Terrorist, Drug Trafficking Network at Home and Abroad
In a recently held security review meeting, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was told about increased drone activity from across the border. According to India's... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
In a massive crackdown on the network linking terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at a number of locations across the country.Raids were conducted at more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). No arrests have been made so far, officials said.Last Friday, the NIA also conducted searches at a slew of locations, including the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, in connection with a drone delivery case. Raids were also conducted earlier in September.The crackdown by the anti-terror agency came after the Delhi Police Special Cell registered two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 10 gangsters in August.Gangs reportedly operate from inside India's prisons as well as from abroad, not in isolation but as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy linking terrorists, gangsters and drug-smuggling cartels. Among the gangsters is Goldy Brar, who coordinated the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from Canada.According to NIA officials, the criminals are also using cyberspace to publicize their crimes, which include extortion calls to businessmen and other civilians to sow terror among the public.
indian national investigation agency (nia), kashmir, pakistan, pakistan, drone, drone, delhi, rajasthan, punjab, haryana, police, police, investigation, investigation
indian national investigation agency (nia), kashmir, pakistan, pakistan, drone, drone, delhi, rajasthan, punjab, haryana, police, police, investigation, investigation

India Launches Massive Crackdown on Terrorist, Drug Trafficking Network at Home and Abroad

09:59 GMT 18.10.2022
A National Investigation Agency team arrives at the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
A National Investigation Agency team arrives at the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
International
India
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
In a recently held security review meeting, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was told about increased drone activity from across the border. According to India's Border Security Force, criminals from Pakistan are using drones to transport weapons and drugs into neighboring Jammu and Punjab.
In a massive crackdown on the network linking terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at a number of locations across the country.
Raids were conducted at more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). No arrests have been made so far, officials said.
Last Friday, the NIA also conducted searches at a slew of locations, including the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, in connection with a drone delivery case. Raids were also conducted earlier in September.

Indian security forces have observed that as many as 191 drones have illegally entered the Indian territory in the past nine months from Pakistan, raising major concerns regarding internal security.

Беспилотный летательный аппарат (БПЛА) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
India
India Scouts For Solution to Handle Drone Threats as 191 Pakistani UAVs Breach Its Airspace in 2022
12 October, 15:16 GMT
The crackdown by the anti-terror agency came after the Delhi Police Special Cell registered two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 10 gangsters in August.
Gangs reportedly operate from inside India's prisons as well as from abroad, not in isolation but as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy linking terrorists, gangsters and drug-smuggling cartels. Among the gangsters is Goldy Brar, who coordinated the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from Canada.
According to NIA officials, the criminals are also using cyberspace to publicize their crimes, which include extortion calls to businessmen and other civilians to sow terror among the public.
