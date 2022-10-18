https://sputniknews.com/20221018/india-launches-massive-crackdown-on-terrorist-drug-trafficking-network-at-home-and-abroad-1101993945.html

India Launches Massive Crackdown on Terrorist, Drug Trafficking Network at Home and Abroad

India Launches Massive Crackdown on Terrorist, Drug Trafficking Network at Home and Abroad

In a recently held security review meeting, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was told about increased drone activity from across the border. According to India's... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T09:59+0000

2022-10-18T09:59+0000

2022-10-18T09:59+0000

india

indian national investigation agency (nia)

kashmir

pakistan

pakistan

drone

drone

delhi

rajasthan

punjab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1101997010_0:237:3073:1965_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0b45f441660fd820eb7d4f4214036a.jpg

In a massive crackdown on the network linking terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at a number of locations across the country.Raids were conducted at more than 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). No arrests have been made so far, officials said.Last Friday, the NIA also conducted searches at a slew of locations, including the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, in connection with a drone delivery case. Raids were also conducted earlier in September.The crackdown by the anti-terror agency came after the Delhi Police Special Cell registered two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 10 gangsters in August.Gangs reportedly operate from inside India's prisons as well as from abroad, not in isolation but as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy linking terrorists, gangsters and drug-smuggling cartels. Among the gangsters is Goldy Brar, who coordinated the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from Canada.According to NIA officials, the criminals are also using cyberspace to publicize their crimes, which include extortion calls to businessmen and other civilians to sow terror among the public.

https://sputniknews.com/20221012/india-scouts-for-solution-to-handle-drone-threats-as-191-pakistani-uavs-breach-its-airspace-in-2022-1101767259.html

kashmir

pakistan

delhi

rajasthan

punjab

haryana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

indian national investigation agency (nia), kashmir, pakistan, pakistan, drone, drone, delhi, rajasthan, punjab, haryana, police, police, investigation, investigation