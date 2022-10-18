International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/gas-futures-in-europe-falling-10-to-4-month-low-below-1200-per-thousand-cubic-meters-1101999840.html
Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are falling by almost 10%, below $1,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 15, according to data... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T09:27+0000
2022-10-18T09:27+0000
economy
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
As of 08:27 GMTe, the futures were down 9% to $1,180.6 per thousand cubic meters.The average estimated price of the nearest futures in September, according to the agency's calculations based on ICE data, decreased to $2,093 per thousand cubic meters (-14.6% in monthly terms), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7%), which became a record in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe – since 1996.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas
europe, gas

Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

09:27 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Joerg Sarbach
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are falling by almost 10%, below $1,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 08:27 GMTe, the futures were down 9% to $1,180.6 per thousand cubic meters.
The average estimated price of the nearest futures in September, according to the agency's calculations based on ICE data, decreased to $2,093 per thousand cubic meters (-14.6% in monthly terms), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7%), which became a record in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe – since 1996.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала