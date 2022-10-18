https://sputniknews.com/20221018/gas-futures-in-europe-falling-10-to-4-month-low-below-1200-per-thousand-cubic-meters-1101999840.html
Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are falling by almost 10%, below $1,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 15, according to data... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T09:27+0000
2022-10-18T09:27+0000
2022-10-18T09:27+0000
economy
europe
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
As of 08:27 GMTe, the futures were down 9% to $1,180.6 per thousand cubic meters.The average estimated price of the nearest futures in September, according to the agency's calculations based on ICE data, decreased to $2,093 per thousand cubic meters (-14.6% in monthly terms), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7%), which became a record in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe – since 1996.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, gas
Gas Futures in Europe Falling 10% to 4-Month Low Below $1,200 Per Thousand Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe are falling by almost 10%, below $1,200 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since July 15, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
As of 08:27 GMTe, the futures were down 9% to $1,180.6 per thousand cubic meters.
The average estimated price
of the nearest futures in September, according to the agency's calculations based on ICE data, decreased to $2,093 per thousand cubic meters (-14.6% in monthly terms), while in August it slightly exceeded $2,450 (+35.7%), which became a record in the entire history of the operation of gas hubs in Europe – since 1996.