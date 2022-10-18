International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/death-toll-in-yeysk-plane-crash-rises-to-13---aide-to-russian-health-minister-1101990797.html
Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister
Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T03:27+0000
2022-10-18T03:30+0000
russia
plane crash
su-34
russian military
russia’s emergencies ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:15:1881:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_7220f45987b15928e0facb1c2b2f704a.jpg
"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk. As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, 13 people died in the crash, including three children," Kuznetsov said.He added that 19 people were injured.An official statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has indicated that a total of 68 people were rescued and more than 360 had been evacuated during the search and rescue operation.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.Officials earlier stated that plane crash was caused by the ignition of one of the aircraft's engines amid takeoff. The Emergencies Ministry has indicated that at least 17 apartments had been damaged in the crash.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/plane-reportedly-crashes-into-residential-building-in-russias-krasnodar-region-1101962462.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:0:1881:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_204eee9f0c8fec3bd1e8406536162cf7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash, su-34, russian military, russia’s emergencies ministry
plane crash, su-34, russian military, russia’s emergencies ministry

Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister

03:27 GMT 18.10.2022 (Updated: 03:30 GMT 18.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankThe national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill.
The national flag of the Russian Federation was solemnly raised on the Day of Russia on Poklonnaya Hill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told reporters.
"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk. As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, 13 people died in the crash, including three children," Kuznetsov said.
He added that 19 people were injured.
An official statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has indicated that a total of 68 people were rescued and more than 360 had been evacuated during the search and rescue operation.
Photo taken by eyewitness shows Su-34 wreckage burning in Yeysk, southern Russia after a crash on October 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
Russia
Su-34 Jet Crashes Next to Residential Building in Russia's Krasnodar Region
Yesterday, 15:52 GMT
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.
Officials earlier stated that plane crash was caused by the ignition of one of the aircraft's engines amid takeoff. The Emergencies Ministry has indicated that at least 17 apartments had been damaged in the crash.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала