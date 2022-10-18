https://sputniknews.com/20221018/death-toll-in-yeysk-plane-crash-rises-to-13---aide-to-russian-health-minister-1101990797.html

Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk. As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, 13 people died in the crash, including three children," Kuznetsov said.He added that 19 people were injured.An official statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has indicated that a total of 68 people were rescued and more than 360 had been evacuated during the search and rescue operation.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.Officials earlier stated that plane crash was caused by the ignition of one of the aircraft's engines amid takeoff. The Emergencies Ministry has indicated that at least 17 apartments had been damaged in the crash.

