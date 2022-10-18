https://sputniknews.com/20221018/death-toll-in-yeysk-plane-crash-rises-to-13---aide-to-russian-health-minister-1101990797.html
Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister
Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T03:27+0000
2022-10-18T03:27+0000
2022-10-18T03:30+0000
russia
plane crash
su-34
russian military
russia’s emergencies ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:15:1881:1073_1920x0_80_0_0_7220f45987b15928e0facb1c2b2f704a.jpg
"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk. As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, 13 people died in the crash, including three children," Kuznetsov said.He added that 19 people were injured.An official statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has indicated that a total of 68 people were rescued and more than 360 had been evacuated during the search and rescue operation.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.Officials earlier stated that plane crash was caused by the ignition of one of the aircraft's engines amid takeoff. The Emergencies Ministry has indicated that at least 17 apartments had been damaged in the crash.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/plane-reportedly-crashes-into-residential-building-in-russias-krasnodar-region-1101962462.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/15/1099834501_0:0:1881:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_204eee9f0c8fec3bd1e8406536162cf7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
plane crash, su-34, russian military, russia’s emergencies ministry
plane crash, su-34, russian military, russia’s emergencies ministry
Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister
03:27 GMT 18.10.2022 (Updated: 03:30 GMT 18.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told reporters.
"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk. As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, 13 people died in the crash, including three children," Kuznetsov said.
He added that 19 people were injured.
An official statement from the Russian Emergencies Ministry has indicated that a total of 68 people were rescued and more than 360 had been evacuated during the search and rescue operation.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.
Officials earlier stated that plane crash was caused by the ignition of one of the aircraft's engines amid takeoff. The Emergencies Ministry has indicated that at least 17 apartments had been damaged in the crash.