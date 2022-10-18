https://sputniknews.com/20221018/countries-around-the-world-keen-to-buy-new-brahmos-ng-missile-venture-head-says-1102005557.html

Countries Around the World Keen to Buy New Brahmos NG Missile, Venture Head Says

Countries Around the World Keen to Buy New Brahmos NG Missile, Venture Head Says

BrahMos Aerospace on Tuesday announced its first export deal with the Philippines worth $375Mln. The Indo-Russian joint venture which produces supersonic... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T13:10+0000

2022-10-18T13:10+0000

2022-10-18T13:12+0000

india

brahmos cruise missile

military equipment

ballistic missiles

brahmos aerospace limited

npo mashinostroyenie

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105678/37/1056783718_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_f16e99386f278eed9628f5ee6d5cb3d6.jpg

A new Brahmos NG Missile is attracting interest worldwide, but will only be exported to those countries to which India and Russia have given permission, Atul Rane, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the joint venture BrahMos Aerospace told reporters on Tuesday.Rane added that they hope to "export from 1,500 to 2,000 such missiles in the first five years".Earlier, BrahMos Aerospace announced that tests of the new BrahMos NG rocket could begin in 2023-24, and the presentation of the new missile project would soon take place in Moscow at NPO Mashinostroeniya.The BrahMos NG missile, which weighs almost half as much as the conventional Brahmos rocket, will initially be installed on Su-30MKI fighters. Later in the future, such missiles can be installed on other aircraft in service with the Indian Air Force.BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia that makes supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or ground platforms. The company was founded in 1998 and named after the rivers Brahmaputra and Moscow. The first test launch of the missile took place in 2001. Various versions of Brahmos are in service with all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces: Air Force, Navy and Army.

https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indian-air-force-equips-more-su-30mki-jets-with-extended-version-of-brahmos-supersonic-missiles-1101562478.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brahmos cruise missile, military equipment, ballistic missiles, brahmos aerospace limited, npo mashinostroyenie