Biden Administration to Release 15Mln Barrels from US Strategic Oil Reserve

Biden said he was ordering the US Department of Energy (DOE) to issue a notice of sale for 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December - the last of the 180 million barrels he began introducing to the oil markets in late March, following his announcement of a total boycott of Russian energy exports.However, the White House noted that the DOE would be "ready to move forward with additional significant SPR sales this winter if needed due to Russian or other actions disrupting global markets."On Tuesday evening, Brent Crude from the North Sea was selling at $90.03 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate was selling at $83.31 per barrel, according to OilPrice.com.However, unlike in February, the US is now facing down a possible recession in the near future, driven by inflation that has only slightly declined since the start of the year, despite hefty interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the country's central bank. The US is also holding legislative and gubernatorial elections in November, and it's unclear if Biden's Democratic Party will be dealt a stinging defeat by voters upset with the country's lackluster economic situation.

