Australia Officially Reverses Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Tuesday that the Albanese government would officially reverse a past decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that was made during the Morrison administration.Wong told reporters at a morning conference that former Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a "cynical play" by having broken the nation's stance, underscoring that Jerusalem is a "final status issue" that should be negotiated between Palestinian and Israeli officials."Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," reads a release issued by Wong's office. "We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect.""I regret that Mr. Morrison's decision to play politics resulted in Australia's shifting position, and the distress these shifts have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
00:44 GMT 18.10.2022
